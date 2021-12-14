Amazon PPC Campaign DSP Program Advertising Business Agency Clear Ads Attends Billion Dollar Seller Summit

BROOKLYN, N.Y., Dec. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Acclaimed Amazon PPC campaign and DSP program provider Clear Ads is pleased to report that it was present at the Billion Dollar Seller Summit (BDSS). The in-person event was held on September 16-19 in Austin, Texas. Noted as the most influential industry event for seven, eight, and nine-figure Amazon sellers, the BDSS has already made a significant difference for many Amazon businesses. This event had limited participation this year, with only 100 attendees and sponsors.

Representing Clear Ads at the Billion Dollar Seller Summit (BDSS) were Account Managers Surafel and Tom. On day 1 of the event, Tom gave a 15-minute presentation on the company's work and provided some insights into Amazon advertising and the DSP program specifically. Afterward, the duo manned the company's table, fielded questions about their presentation and shared their slides.

Clear Ads is known for delivering outstanding results focusing on growing sales, turbo-charging profits and maximizing Amazon ads ROI for its clients. For more than a decade, the company's intelligent solutions and dedicated support team have been helping its clients grow their Amazon business with DSP.

"Clear Ads had the best time in Austin, and we are hoping to attend more events in the future. Experiences like this are invaluable to our work and help us keep learning and moving forward in this fast-paced industry," said a senior spokesperson from Clear Ads.

About Clear Ads

Clear Ads is a paid advertising agency focusing on Amazon and Google for small and medium-sized enterprises around the world.

