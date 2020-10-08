Amazon PPC Software Lets Amazon FBA Sellers Optimize their PPC Campaigns with Ease

SHROPSHIRE, England, Oct. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- A popular online PPC platform for Amazon sellers, Sponsored Profit is now making waves in the business community by helping its clients build profitable Amazon businesses with PPC. Its proven Amazon PPC strategy has already delivered excellent results. The tried-and-tested system created by Sponsored Profit helps Amazon sellers simplify their PPC, get better results and increase profits. Most importantly, the implementation of these strategies and ability to use the software requires no previous PPC experience.

PPC stands for "pay-per-click." This is a form of advertising in which advertisers set a budget for their ads on a given platform, such as Google or Facebook, and then only pay for the clicks they receive. There are various advertising types, such as pay-per-impression or pay-per-view; all of these work on the premise that payment is made only when the intended interaction, such as views, clicks, or impressions, occurs.

Amazon PPC is the advertising platform offered by Amazon to its third-party sellers. It allows sellers to create ad campaigns for their products, and Amazon charges them each time a potential customer clicks and views their ad. PPC is vital for Amazon sellers because this is one of the easiest ways to get products noticed on Amazon. If created and managed properly, an Amazon Pay-Per-Click (PPC) campaign on Amazon can help advertisers sell more, sell at a faster rate, and increase their organic ranking. This is why sellers value Amazon PPC training highly.

The PPC training provided by Sponsored Profit has over 60 bite-sized Amazon PPC strategy training tutorials. Each tutorial guides trainees through every step of building, optimizing and growing profit-driven Amazon Sponsored Products campaigns. The software is designed to make the execution of custom-fit PPC strategies effortless. The company says that its members can optimize their campaigns in minutes. This Amazon PPC course also offers access to hands-on Amazon PPC expertise, monthly Masterclasses, and all the other necessary support and guidance from the Sponsored Profit team and other community members.

"Most FBA business owners struggle to build a profitable business using Amazon Advertising. It seems that for a lot of sellers, Amazon PPC is hit or miss. The problem is, there's a lot of over-complication. Most of the Amazon Advertising strategies and software out there are simply too difficult to use. Our simple software makes PPC advertising a lot easier as well as profitable," said a senior spokesperson from Sponsored Profit.

"Sponsored Profit cuts down my manual optimization time by 90%! That's 5-6 hours I get back every week! The best thing is, I can't make a mistake when optimizing; the tool crunches the data in seconds," a highly impressed Amazon seller said, recommending Sponsored Profit.

