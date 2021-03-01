Amazon PPC Virtual Assistants Academy Outlines Advantages of PPC VAs

HADERA, Israel, March 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Well-respected for its specialized skills in virtual assistant (VA) services for Amazon sellers, the Philippines-based Virtual Assistant Academy (VAA) recently shared the advantages of employing an Amazon PPC virtual assistant. The company's VAs undergo ongoing training, enrichment and support to maintain the highest quality VA services to Amazon sellers worldwide.

Gilad Friedman

Gilad Freimann, the co-founder and CEO of VAA, outlines the most significant advantage of working with PPC VAs, "PPC Specialists handle all day-to-day operations and tasks for your Sponsored Product campaigns on Amazon. Without you having to worry about the technical side of your PPC activities, you'll have more time to develop marketing strategies that can help scale your Amazon business."

Amazon PPC (pay-per-click) is an auction-style advertising system where the seller who bids highest on a keyword wins the auction and gets their ad displayed at the top of the search. The advertiser then pays a fee (the bid amount) to Amazon once a potential shopper clicks on the ad to view their product. A successful Amazon PPC advertising campaign is essential to increasing product visibility globally, boosting sales, improving organic rankings, and achieving higher conversion rates.

Whether an Amazon seller is new and needs help getting their Amazon PPC off the ground or is experienced and wanting to move from working on their business to managing their business, VAA is dedicated to matching Amazon sellers with the ideal virtual assistant to suit every seller's needs, removing the time and effort a seller would need to invest in finding a VA on their own.

VAA begins with a thorough screening and selection process of potential VAs. Once selected, successful candidates must complete the standard month-long VAA Amazon training course. The company especially chooses the VAs who show exceptional mathematical and analytical skills to continue training in PPC advertising on the Amazon platform.

The company highlights additional benefits of utilizing its Amazon PPC service :

Expert knowledge of Amazon Sponsored Products practices

Manual and software-based keyword research

Bid optimization and ACoS calculations

Option for account management services

Downloading and analyzing search term reports

Creating and managing manual and automated campaigns

Working knowledge of all existing tools in Seller Central, including Exact Keywords, Phrase Keywords, and Negative Keywords

One Amazon seller who took on a PPC expert VA included in their review, "...After reading several recommendations online, I decided that it was better to outsource my PPC activity to much more experienced people, especially at Christmas. The communication with VAA staff was amazing! They explained to me exactly what they were going to do on my account, and they kept me updated every few days on what had been done on my account. The sales at Christmastime were unreal, and I couldn't be happier with my decision to work with them."

