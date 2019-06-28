Amazon Prime Day 2019 Deals: Best TV Deals & Predictions by The Consumer Post

BOSTON, June 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Amazon have announced the first TV Prime Day deal for 2019. Deals specialists at The Consumer Post review the deal and predict the top discounted categories and best deals that Amazon Prime shoppers can look forward to during the event.

First Prime Day TV Deal:

● Save 40% on a 43" Toshiba HD Fire Edition TV - the first official Prime Day deal of 2019, this best-selling Toshiba 1080P HD TV is being discounted by $120 right now.

Speculated Prime Day 2019 Deals:

● Up to $300 off highly-rated TVs - another bout between Amazon's own Fire TV against Roku's competing platform is anticipated, if last year's deep price cuts on compatible 4K TVs from LG, Toshiba, and TCL are any indication.





● Up to 40% off smartwatches and fitness trackers - last year Fitbit listed their best-selling Alta HR at $90, which is $60 less than its normal price. Garmin, Nokia, and Samsung also had comparably discounted wearables during the event, so expect similar deals this year.





● Savings of up to 50% off on Roomba robot vacuums - iRobot, along with competitors Eufy, Roborock and Samsung added discounts on their budget, midrange, and top-end models last year, making price drops on robot vacuum cleaners a near certainty this Prime Day 2019.





● Up to 50% off Amazon-branded products - Amazon typically cuts steep discounts on all of its products, including entertainment devices such as the Fire tablet and Fire TV Stick, as well as home essentials and office equipment under AmazonBasics.

This upcoming Prime Day 2019 will be the fifth time that Amazon will hold the historically successful sales event. The online retailer announced recently that the sale this year will begin on the 15th of July and last 48 hours until midnight on July 16. This will be longer than the 36-hour period of Prime Day 2018.

With deep sitewide savings on a wide range of products, Prime Day 2018 was the biggest shopping day Amazon ever recorded, surpassing even the traditionally popular Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales events. Over 100 million products were sold, which generated around $1 billion in sales, according to data analysts at Digital Commerce 360. Following the impressive year-on-year annual growth of Prime Day, experts at The Consumer Post estimate that these records will once again be broken.

As the best deals during the event will likely be only available to Amazon Prime subscribers, non-members are advised to sign up for a free, 30-day trial at least a few days before Prime Day itself. This provides access to Lightning Deals as well as fast shipping on hundreds of thousands of products.

