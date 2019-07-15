Amazon Prime Day 23andMe, AncestryDNA, Roomba, Dyson & Mattress Deals (2019): Best Home Deals Revealed by Consumer Articles
Amazon Prime Day 23andMe, AncestryDNA, Dyson, Roomba & mattress deals are here, compare the best deals on top-rated Roomba robot vacuums, DNA test kits & king size mattresses
Jul 15, 2019, 13:14 ET
BOSTON, July 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Compare the best vacuum cleaner, DNA test & mattress deals for Prime Day 2019. The list below contains links to the best DNA test, Roomba & Dyson vacuum & top-rated mattress Prime Day deals on Amazon, as identified by the team at Consumer Articles.
Best Mattress & Bed Prime Day Deals:
- Save 71% off on the Flash Furniture Roxbury King Size Platform Bed - this highly-rated tufted and upholstered bed frame is on sale now at Amazon
- Save 49% off on the Zinus Shalini Diamond Stitched Mattress Platform - this best-selling upholstered bed frame is easy to assemble
- Save 44% off on the Life Home Premiere Classics Linen Platform Bed - this top-rated mattress frame features a tall headboard and sturdy wooden slats for better support
- Save $131.21 on the Ashley Furniture 10" Chime Hybrid Mattress - this Queen-sized plush mattress arrives in a box for easy setup
- Save $550 on the Modway Jenna 14" King Innerspring Mattress - this top-rated motion-absorbing mattress is designed to help partners with different schedules sleep comfortably
- Save 48% off on the Modway Aveline 8" Gel Infused Memory Foam - this top-rated twin mattress provides high quality comfort and support
- Save up to $550 on a wide range of mattresses & beds at the Amazon Prime Day sale - including discounts on best-selling queen size & king size mattresses
Best DNA Test Prime Day Deals:
- Save 50% off on the 23andMe DNA Test - this popular Health + Ancestry Personal Genetic Service includes 125+ reports
- Save 51% off on the AncestryDNA Genetic Ethnicity Test - this consumer DNA test lets you trace back your roots to over 500 regions
- Save 42% off on the AncestryDNA Genetic Ethnicity and Traits Test - find out more about your ethnicity and personal traits with this test
- Save 25% off on the tellmeGen DNA Test Kit - know your personal and wellness traits with this health and ancestry kit
- Save 60% off on the National Geographic DNA Test Kit - see a breakdown of your regional ancestry as powered by Helix
- Save 20% off on the Wisdom Panel Health Canine DNA Test Kit - identify your dog's breed and health issues with this DNA test kit for dogs
- Save up to $60 off on DNA test kits at the Amazon Prime Day sale
Best Roomba & Vacuum Prime Day Deals:
- Save 45% off on the Dyson V6 Animal Cordless Vacuum - this cord-free vacuum is perfect for homes with pets
- Save $349 on the iRobot Roomba 980 - this advanced robot automatically increases suction on carpets
- Save 39% off on the iRobot Roomba 690 - this is one of iRobot's budget-friendly models and is compatible with Alexa
- Save $210 on the iRobot Roomba e5 - this new model delivers 5 times the suction power and runs for up to 90 minutes
- Save $149 on the iRobot Roomba 891 - this robot vacuum is on sale now as a Prime exclusive deal
- Save 42% off on the Dyson Ball Animal 2 Total Clean Upright Vacuum Cleaner - deep clean any surface with this vacuum's powerful suction
- Save $130 on the Dyson Cyclone V10 MotorheadCordless Vacuum Cleaner - clean any part of your home or car with this lightweight cord-free vacuum
- Save 33% off on the Dyson V7 Motorhead Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner - this lightweight and hassle-free stick vacuum is on sale now on Amazon
- Save $120 on the Dyson V7 Animalpro+ Cordless Vacuum Cleaner - this handheld vacuum comes with extra tools for homes with pets
- Save up to $360 (72% off) on a wide range of robot vacuum cleaners at the Amazon Prime Day sale - including instant savings on best-selling Roomba, Shark ION & Neato robot vacuum cleaners
Best Amazon Prime Day Deals:
- Save up to 35% off on Kindle tablets & e-readers - including discounts on the all-new Kindle, best-selling Kindle Paperwhite & Kindle Oasis e-readers
- Save up to $100 on Fire TV streaming devices - including instant savings on the Fire TV Cube, Fire TV Recast & Fire TV Stick
- Save up to 53% off on Ring Video Doorbells, Alarms & Security Cameras
- Save up to $1,002 on 4K, OLED & Smart TVs - including price drops on best-selling Samsung, LG, TCL & Sony screens
- Save up to 70% off on Laptops, MacBooks, Chromebooks, Surface Pro 2-in-1s & PCs - including price drops on top-rated HP, Acer, Dell, ASUS & Lenovo machines
- Save up to 60% off on Apple iPad, Samsung Galaxy Tab & Fire HD Tablets
- Save up to 72% off on Robot Vacuums - including instant savings on best-selling Roomba, Shark ION & Neato robot vacuum cleaners
- Save up to 53% off on Cameras - including instant savings on Canon, Nikon, Sony, GoPro, mirrorless & DSLR cameras
- Save up to 61% off on Bose, Beats by Dre, Sennheiser & AirPods Headphones - including instant savings on the Bose QC25 noise-cancelling headphones
- Save up to 55% off on Instant Pot Cookers - including instant savings on top-rated DUO60, 6 Qt & 8 Qt pressure cookers
- Save up to 77% off on Google Pixel, Samsung Galaxy, LG, OnePlus & Apple iPhone Cell Phones - including price drops on the Apple iPhone X, Samsung Galaxy S10 & Google Pixel 3
- Save up to 58% off on Fitbit & Apple Watch Smartwatches - including instant savings on the latest Charge 3, Versa, Apple Watch Series 3 & Garmin GPS smartwatches
Originally Prime Day was a one-day sales event. In recent years Amazon has extended the duration of the sale and this year's two day event is the longest to date. The first twelve hours of Prime Day 2018 saw sales climb by almost 90 percent year-on-year, according to Feedvisor, a business intelligence platform for online retailers. In the US, deals on the Toshiba 43-inch and 50-inch 4K televisions with Fire TV broke sales records to become the most popular TV deals in Amazon's history.
When does the Prime Day 2019 sale start? This year Prime Day begins at midnight Pacific Time (3 am ET) on Monday, July 15 and lasts for 48 hours.
Deals experts at Consumer Articles compare the best vacuum cleaner and mattress deals online to help shoppers save money over the Amazon Prime Day sale.
