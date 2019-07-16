Amazon Prime Day 23andMe DNA Test & Baby Deals 2019: The Best Health & Home Sales Compared by Consumer Articles

BOSTON, July 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- What are the top DNA test & baby products deals for Prime Day 2019? Consumer Articles have reviewed the best baby & ancestry deals for shoppers, find links to the best deals below.

Best Baby Prime Day Deals:

● Save 43% off on the Summer Infant 4-Sided Changing Pad - this durable and easy-to-clean changing pad is on sale now at Amazon

● Save $150 on the BOB Revolution Flex 2.0 Jogging Stroller - this top-rated baby stroller offers smooth and speedy stability

● Save $120 on the Britax B-Ready G3 Stroller - offers 12 different seating options to adapt to changing needs

● Save 63% off on the Storkcraft Sienna 3-in-1 Convertible Crib - this crib easily converts from crib to toddler bed and full bed

● Save 59% off on the Delta Children Lil' Drive Baby Activity Walker - this walker comes with lights and sounds to keep your baby entertained

● Save $54 on the Britax Highpoint Belt-Positioning Booster Seat - this highly-rated booster car seat provides three layers of side protection

● Save $69 on the Arlo Baby Monitor - watch over and comfort your baby from anywhere using this night vision baby camera

● Save up to $250 on baby products at the Amazon Prime Day sale - including instant savings on baby monitors, cribs, strollers & changing pads

Best 23andMe & DNA Test Prime Day Deals:

● Save 50% off on the 23andMe DNA Test - this popular Health + Ancestry Personal Genetic Service includes 125+ reports

● Save 51% off on the AncestryDNA Genetic Ethnicity Test - this consumer DNA test lets you trace back your roots to over 500 regions

● Save $50 on the AncestryDNA Genetic Ethnicity and Traits Test - find out more about your ethnicity and personal traits with this test

● Save 51% off on the National Geographic DNA Test Kit - see a breakdown of your regional ancestry as powered by Helix

● Save $30 on the Wisdom Panel Health Canine DNA Test Kit - identify your dog's breed and health issues with this DNA test kit for dogs

● Save up to $99 on DNA test kits at the Amazon Prime Day sale - including savings on top-rated National Geographic & tellmeGen kits

Prime Day deals are time-limited and certain savings are only available to Prime members. For the full range of live deals check out Amazon's Prime Day page .

An annual Amazon celebration which features deals and product launches, Prime Day 2019 is on track to break spending records for the online retailer. Online shoppers purchased more than 100 million products during the Prime Day 2018 sale, which broke records to become the biggest sales event in Amazon's history at the time. Customers worldwide purchased millions of Fire TV devices on Amazon during last year's sale, making the streaming stick one of the best-selling products alongside the Echo Dot.

When does the Prime Day 2019 sale start? This year Prime Day begins at midnight Pacific Time (3 am ET) on Monday, July 15 and lasts for 48 hours.

