Amazon Prime Day Cell Phone Deals (2019): Best Galaxy S10, S9, Note 9, iPhone Xs Max, Xr, X, Pixel 3 XL, OnePlus & LG Deals Revealed by Retail Fuse

BOSTON, July 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Compare the top Android & Apple smartphone deals ahead of Prime Day 2019. The deals team at Retail Fuse have rounded up the best iPhone Xr, Xs, X Plus, 8, Galaxy S10 Plus, S9, Note 9, Pixel 3 & 2 XL & OnePlus deals and are listing them below.
Best Samsung Galaxy Prime Day Deals:
- Save $265 on the Samsung Galaxy S10 Smartphone - the latest flagship smartphone from Samsung is on sale now at Amazon
- Save $251 on the Samsung Galaxy Note 9 Smartphone - get this factory unlocked phone with 6.4-inch display, 128GB storage and US Warrant
- Save $118 on the Samsung Galaxy S10e Smartphone - this factory unlocked model from the latest Samsung flagship line is on sale now at Amazon
- Save $71 on the Samsung Galaxy S9 Smartphone - capture professional-quality photos and super slow motion videos
Best iPhone Prime Day Deals:
- Save $73 on the Apple iPhone XS Max - the latest flagship Apple smartphone is on sale now at Amazon
- Save $186 on the Apple iPhone X 256GB (Renewed) - features wireless Qi charging and is unlocked for AT&T and T-Mobile
- Save 33% off on the Apple iPhone 8 Space Gray (Renewed) - this iPhone offers 64 GB of memory and works like new
- Save up to $495 on Apple iPhones at the Amazon Prime Day sale - including impressive discounts on top-rated renewed models such as the iPhone X, iPhone 8 & iPhone 7
Best Google Pixel Prime Day Deals:
- Save $100 on the Google Pixel 3 Smartphone - capture breathtaking photos and enjoy a pure Android experience
- Save 49% off on the Google Pixel 2 XL 128GB Unlocked - get this octa-core phone w/ 12.2MP camera at Amazon now
- Save up to $669 on Google Pixel cell phones at the Amazon Prime Day sale - including impressive discounts on Pixel XL, Pixel 2 & Pixel 3 smartphones
Best LG & OnePlus Prime Day Deals:
- Save $250 on the LG V35 ThinQ Unlocked 64GB - this Prime Exclusive phone comes pre-installed with Alexa and other Amazon apps
- Save $68.65 on the OnePlus 7 Unlocked Smartphone - this international version features dual 48MP and 5MP rear cameras
- Save up to 77% off on a wide range of smartphones at the Amazon Prime Day sale - including instant savings on Apple iPhone, Samsung Galaxy, Google Pixel, LG & OnePlus cell phones
New deals on Prime Day are released every few minutes. For the latest savings, check the official Amazon Prime Day 2019 sales page. Note that Prime membership is necessary to enjoy the entire sale.
Best Early Amazon Prime Day Deals:
- Save up to 33% off on Kindle tablets & e-readers - including discounts on the all-new Kindle, best-selling Kindle Paperwhite & Kindle Oasis e-readers
- Save up to $100 on Fire TV streaming devices - including instant savings on the Fire TV Cube, Fire TV Recast & Fire TV Stick
- Save up to 43% off on Ring Video Doorbells, Alarms & Security Cameras
- Save up to $1,002 on 4K, OLED & Smart TVs - including price drops on best-selling Samsung, LG, TCL & Sony screens
- Save up to 54% off on Laptops, MacBooks, Chromebooks, Surface Pro 2-in-1s & PCs - including price drops on top-rated HP, Acer, Dell, ASUS & Lenovo machines
- Save up to 60% off on Apple iPad, Samsung Galaxy Tab & Fire HD Tablets
- Save up to 72% off on Robot Vacuums - including instant savings on best-selling Roomba, Shark ION & Neato robot vacuum cleaners
- Save up to 50% off on Cameras - including instant savings on Canon, Nikon, Sony, GoPro, mirrorless & DSLR cameras
- Save up to 55% off on Bose, Beats by Dre, Sennheiser & AirPods Headphones - including instant savings on the Bose QC25 noise-cancelling headphones
- Save up to 46% off on Instant Pot Cookers - including instant savings on top-rated DUO60, 6 Qt & 8 Qt pressure cookers
- Save up to 77% off on Google Pixel, Samsung Galaxy, LG, OnePlus & Apple iPhone Cell Phones - including price drops on the Apple iPhone X, Samsung Galaxy S10 & Google Pixel 3
- Save up to 42% off on Fitbit & Apple Watch Smartwatches - including instant savings on the latest Charge 3, Versa, Apple Watch Series 3 & Garmin GPS smartwatches
Amazon's Prime Day 2019 sale may well prove to be the biggest sales day for the company ever. Amazon announced that last year's Prime Day sale was its biggest in history, as Prime members purchased more than 100 million products. In total, Prime members purchased over 300,000 Instant Pot 6 Quart 7-in-1 Multi Use Cookers during last year's sale. Excluding Amazon devices, this was the best-selling overall product.
When can shoppers enjoy the Prime Day 2019 sale? This year Prime Day starts at midnight PT on Monday, July 15 and ends at 11:59 pm PT on Tuesday, July 16.
The deals team at Retail Fuse track prices to find the best Samsung Galaxy, Apple iPhone, OnePlus, LG & Google Pixel deals for shoppers over Amazon's Prime Day sales event.
