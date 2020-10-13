Amazon Prime Day Consumer Insights Arriving Live Today From Numerator

CHICAGO, Oct. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Numerator, a data and tech company serving the market research space, today announced it will publish live updates on consumer purchasing, product pricing and consumer sentiment through its Amazon Prime Day Tracker. The first data release will be available today, with subsequent updates posting throughout the Prime Day event, ending on Thursday, October 15.

Numerator's Amazon Prime Day Tracker compiles a live look across Numerator data sources to bring immediate insights into Prime Day activity, including:

Order insights (order sizes, orders per household, household spend);

(order sizes, orders per household, household spend); Item level insights (top items, average price per item);

(top items, average price per item); Shopper insights (gender, age, income, urbanicity);

(gender, age, income, urbanicity); Pricing insights (price changes per item at competing retailers, Amazon price changes by category); and

(price changes per item at competing retailers, Amazon price changes by category); and Survey insights from verified Prime Day buyers.

The Numerator Prime Day Survey launched with the start of Prime Day, and is fielded to verified Amazon buyers to understand consumer sentiment, purchase intent, and influencers, including:

Influence of Prime Day deals on the purchase

Holiday gift shopping on Prime Day

Deal satisfaction levels for Prime Day, Cyber Monday and Black Friday

History of Prime Day shopping and Prime Membership

Categories purchased on Prime Day

Other retailers considered for Prime Day purchases

A subset of the survey results will be published in the Numerator Amazon Prime Day Tracker, and full results will be made available in a post-Prime Day report, or by request on Prime Day.

The Numerator Amazon Prime Day Tracker features data from Numerator Pricing Intelligence, as well as live data from the Numerator OmniPanel, which is the leading source of detailed eCommerce data, including Amazon, as part of a seamless view of consumer buying regardless of whether people shop on or offline. It is built on a technology platform enabling rapid access to data.

About Numerator

Numerator is a data and tech company serving the market research space. Headquartered in Chicago, IL, Numerator has 1,900 employees worldwide. The company blends proprietary data with advanced technology to create unique insights for the market research industry that has been slow to change. The majority of Fortune 100 companies are Numerator clients.

SOURCE Numerator

Related Links

numerator.com

