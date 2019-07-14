Amazon Prime Day Deals (2019): Best Discounts on Instant Pot, Roomba, TV, Apple & More by Save Bubble

BOSTON, July 14, 2019 Prime Day 2019 deals are here. The Prime Day sales team at Save Bubble have compared the best deals from top-rated brands like Apple, Samsung, Bose, GoPro, DJI & Microsoft. Their top picks are listed below.

Best TV & TV Streaming Deals:

Best Camera & Audio Deals:

Best PC, Laptop & Tablet Deals:

Best Cell Phone Deals:

Best Home, Kitchen & Vacuum Deals:

Best Wearables Deals:

Best Gaming Deals:

Looking for more deals? Shop the entire Prime Day sale on Amazon's Prime Day 2019 page . Note that some deals are exclusively available to Prime members.

An annual mid-summer sales event in which Amazon rolls out thousands of exclusive deals, this year's Prime Day sale is expected to break existing sales records for the online retailer. Last year's Prime Day sale was the biggest global shopping event in Amazon history at the time, with more than 100 million products sold. Amongst the best sellers in the smart home product category, the Amazon Cloud Cam became the best-selling security camera deal in Amazon's history.

Amazon Prime Day 2019 starts at midnight (PT) on Monday, July 15, and runs for 48 hours through to 11:59 pm on Tuesday, July 16.

The online sales team at Save Bubble track technology deals as well as savings on gadgets, home and outdoors gear throughout Amazon's summer sales event.

Shop the entire range of live deals on Amazon's Prime Day page .

About Save Bubble: Save Bubble round-up the latest online sales news. As an Amazon Associate Save Bubble earns from qualifying purchases.

SOURCE Save Bubble