Amazon Prime Day Deals List (2019): Top Chromebook, Apple Watch, Dyson & Samsung Discounts Revealed by Saver Trends

BOSTON, July 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Amazon Prime Day 2019 is finally here. Sales experts at Saver Trends are comparing the best deals for Prime Day across a wide range of product categories. Check the list below for links to the latest deals.

Best PC, Laptop & Tablet Deals:

Best TV & TV Streaming Deals:

Best Wearables Deals:

Best Home, Kitchen & Vacuum Deals:

Best Camera & Audio Deals:

Best Cell Phone Deals:

Best Gaming Deals:

Prime Day deals are only available for a short period of time and some are limited to Prime members. Check out the full range of deals on the Amazon Prime Day page .

Experts predict Prime Day 2019 will be Amazon's biggest online sales day to date. Members worldwide purchased more than 100 million products during Prime Day 2018, making it Amazon's biggest global shopping event in history when it took place. Amazon's Kindle e-readers and Fire TV streaming devices enjoyed record worldwide sales during the last Prime Day sale.

When does the Prime Day sale take place? Amazon's Prime Day 2019 sale begins at midnight PT (3 am ET) on Monday, July 15 and finishes at 11:59 pm PT on Tuesday, July 16.

The deals team at Saver Trends track prices to find the best deals for shoppers over Amazon's Prime Day sales event.

The Amazon Prime Day page is being constantly updated with new deals throughout the sale.

About Saver Trends: Saver Trends research and share online sales news. As an Amazon Associate Saver Trends earns from qualifying purchases.

SOURCE Saver Trends