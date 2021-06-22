CHICAGO, June 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Numerator, a data and tech company serving the market research space, has published early read results from the first 32 hours of Prime Day 2021. Data is updated throughout the two-day Prime Day event on Numerator's live Amazon Prime Day tracker and includes verified spend, order, item and basket metrics; shopper demographics; and verified Prime Day buyer survey data, powered by Numerator's omnichannel consumer purchase panel.

Prime Day purchase data findings include:

The average Prime Day 2021 spend per order is $47.14 (down from $54.64 on Prime Day 2020 and $58.91 on Prime Day 2019). So far, 44% of orders were placed for $20 or less, and nearly a quarter (24%) were for more than $100 .

(down from on Prime Day 2020 and on Prime Day 2019). So far, 44% of orders were placed for or less, and nearly a quarter (24%) were for more than . Nearly half (45%) of households shopping Prime Day have already placed 2+ orders, and 6% placed 5+ orders within the first 32 hours of Prime Day.

The average household spend is approximately $92 , with 1 in 10 households (11%) spending more than $200 .

, with 1 in 10 households (11%) spending more than . The top five items sold on Prime Day so far are all Amazon branded: Amazon Photos Project, Amazon Gift Card Reload, Amazon Fire TV Stick, Echo Dot 4th Generation, and Amazon Fire Tablet.

The typical observed Prime Day shopper is a high income, suburban female, age 35-44.

Prime Day verified buyer survey findings include:

More than 9 in 10 Prime Day shoppers (98%) said they were Amazon Prime members. The majority (83%) had joined Prime pre-COVID (before March 1, 2020 ), and 10% said they joined Prime after the start of the pandemic.

), and 10% said they joined Prime after the start of the pandemic. 2% of these new pandemic Prime members joined yesterday during Prime Day 2021, down slightly from the 3% who joined on Prime Day 2020, and 8% who joined during Prime Day 2019.

Half of Prime Day shoppers (50%) said they bought items included in Prime Day deals, and nearly a quarter (24%) said they bought the same items they usually buy on Amazon.

More than half (54%) only considered Amazon for their purchase. A quarter (25%) considered Walmart/Walmart.com, 20% considered Target/Target.com, 9% considered Club retailers, and 7% considered Best Buy/Best Buy.com, Grocery retailers, or Department stores.

Three-quarters (78%) of Prime Day buyers didn't compare Amazon prices with any other website or store, and nearly 3 in 5 Prime Day shoppers (59%) only made purchases from Amazon on Prime Day.

7% used Prime Day to get started on holiday shopping, and 3% said they bought back-to-school items.

Top categories that Prime Day buyers reported purchasing are Household Essentials (29% of respondents), Home & Garden (27%), and Apparel & Shoes (25%).

Nearly 1 in 5 shoppers (19%) say they bought Groceries from Amazon on Prime Day, a significant percentage on a day historically known for Consumer Electronics sales.



Consumer Electronics was the fourth most purchased category (25% of Prime Day shoppers), down from its number one position during last year's Prime Day (32% of Prime Day 2020 shoppers).



Amazon-branded products accounted for 63% of Smart Home Device purchases, 41% of Household Essentials, 39% of Consumer Electronics, 35% of Apparel & Shoes, and 29% of Grocery purchases.



Of those who purchased Home & Garden or Apparel & Shoes products, 21% in each category said they were unsure if the items they purchased were Amazon brands. 17% were unsure in Household Essentials, 15% in Baby, 14% in Health & Beauty, and 14% in Pet Care – possible indications of how prevalent and varied Amazon private label brands have become.

Three-quarters (78%) of Prime Day shoppers had shopped on Prime Day in previous years and more than 9 in 10 (96%) said they are likely to shop Prime Day again if Amazon were to hold a second event later in 2021.

Of those who shopped Prime Day in both 2020 and 2021, nearly half (45%) prefer the timing of a June event over an October event (20%).

Amazon Prime Day 2021: Categories Purchased

Percentage of Prime Day Buyers Responding as of 6/22/21 at 9am ET

Categories Percentage of Prime Day Buyers Purchasing Household Essentials 29.0% Home & Garden 27.1% Apparel & Shoes 25.2% Consumer Electronics 24.9% Health & Beauty 24.9% Grocery 18.9% Smart Home Devices 14.9% Pet Care 13.9% Toys & Video Games 13.4% Books, Videos & Media 10.6% Baby Items 7.9%

Source: Numerator Prime Day Survey

Data on the Amazon Prime Day Tracker will continue to be updated throughout the duration of the Prime Day event (through 6/23/21). Numerator purchase data insights are based on 11,091 Prime Day orders from 5,678 unique households. The Numerator Prime Day 2021 survey was fielded on 6/21/2021 to 417 verified Prime Day buyers.

About Numerator

Numerator is a data and tech company bringing speed and scale to market research. Headquartered in Chicago, IL, Numerator has more than 2,400 employees worldwide. The company blends proprietary data with advanced technology to create unique insights for the market research industry that has been slow to change. The majority of Fortune 100 companies are Numerator clients.

SOURCE Numerator

Related Links

numerator.com

