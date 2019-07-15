Amazon Prime Day Hard Drive, WiFi Router & Monitor Deals 2019: The Best SSD & PC Gear Sales Compared by Deal Stripe
The Prime Day team at Deal Stripe lists the best solid state drive, HD monitor & Netgear WiFi router deals for Amazon Prime Day 2019
Jul 15, 2019, 13:24 ET
BOSTON, July 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- What are the top 4K monitor, WiFi router & solid state drive deals for Prime Day 2019? Deal Stripe have reviewed the best external hard drive, monitor & Netgear WiFi router deals for shoppers, find links to the best deals below.
Best Wi-Fi Router Prime Day Deals:
- Save 63% off on the TP-Link AC1900 Touch P5 Wi-Fi Gigabit Router - manage your network easily with this router's intuitive touchscreen
- Save 47% off on the NETGEAR Nighthawk Smart WiFi Router - expand your home's wireless Internet coverage to up to 1,500 sq.ft.
Best Printer Prime Day Deals:
- Save 50% off on the HP ENVY 5055 Wireless Photo Printer - scan and print high-quality borderless photos and documents with this versatile printer
- Save 47% off on the DYMO LabelWriter 450 Label Printer - this direct thermal label printer eliminates the cost of ink and toner
Best Monitor Prime Day Deals:
- Save 48% off on the Samsung 32" Widescreen Curved Monitor - this ultra-slim full HD LED monitor creates vibrant colors and excellent contrast
- Save $101 on the LG 24-inch 4K IPS Monitor - this best-selling Ultra HD monitor is on sale now
- Save 47% off on the Dell Ultrasharp 24" LED Monitor - this highly rated 1920 x 1200 IPS monitor offers superb screen quality
- Save 47% off on the ASUS 21.5" Full HD LED Monitor - enjoy lifelike images on this slim display with aspect control and dynamic contrast
- Save 39% off on the LG 37.5" Curved IPS Monitor with Elite Suite Editing Bundle - along with the 21:9 WQHD+ monitor comes the Office Suite Pro, Movavi Photo Editor and other editing software
- Save $380 on the Alienware 34" Curved Gaming Monitor - complete gaming immersion is possible with this highly-reviewed overclocked ultrawide display
- Save 40% off on the Dell 27" Gaming Monitor - enjoy a smooth viewing experience with this highly-rated FHD LED flat screen
- Save 30% off on the Acer Nitro VG271 27" Monitor - this full HD IPS monitor supports a 144HZ refresh rate for a seamless gaming experience
- Save up to $570 on a wide range of Full HD, IPS & gaming monitors at the Amazon Prime Day sale - including discounts on top-rated Dell, Acer, Samsung & ASUS displays
Best Hard Drive & SSD Prime Day Deals:
- Save 58% off on the G-Technology 2TB G-DRIVE Mobile SSD - this shock-resistant solid state drive has transfer rates of up to 560MB per second
- Save 35% off on the Samsung 860 EVO 1TB Internal SSD - optimize everyday computing with this top-rated 2.5-inch SATA III SSD
- Save 53% off on the SanDisk 2TB Extreme Portable External SSD - save and edit hi-res photos quickly and easily with this compact solid state drive
- Save 30% off on the Toshiba 12TB Performance Internal Hard Drive - designed for demanding high-end or gaming desktops
- Save 55% off on the Intel SSD 660p Series 1TB - speed up your PC's performance with this top-rated PCIe SSD
- Save 55% off on the ADATA SU800 3D NAND Solid State Drive - this highly-rated 2.5-inch SSD's higher density improves both speed and reliability
- Save up to $372 on SSDs, Wi-Fi Routers & Printers at the Amazon Prime Day sale - including discounts on top-rated Samsung & Intel SSDs, HP Printers & Netgear Wi-Fi routers
Prime Day deals are time-limited and certain savings are only available to Prime members. For the full range of live deals check out Amazon's Prime Day page.
Best Amazon Prime Day Deals:
- Save up to 35% off on Kindle tablets & e-readers - including discounts on the all-new Kindle, best-selling Kindle Paperwhite & Kindle Oasis e-readers
- Save up to $100 on Fire TV streaming devices - including instant savings on the Fire TV Cube, Fire TV Recast & Fire TV Stick
- Save up to 53% off on Ring Video Doorbells, Alarms & Security Cameras
- Save up to $1,002 on 4K, OLED & Smart TVs - including price drops on best-selling Samsung, LG, TCL & Sony screens
- Save up to 70% off on Laptops, MacBooks, Chromebooks, Surface Pro 2-in-1s & PCs - including price drops on top-rated HP, Acer, Dell, ASUS & Lenovo machines
- Save up to 60% off on Apple iPad, Samsung Galaxy Tab & Fire HD Tablets
- Save up to 72% off on Robot Vacuums - including instant savings on best-selling Roomba, Shark ION & Neato robot vacuum cleaners
- Save up to 53% off on Cameras - including instant savings on Canon, Nikon, Sony, GoPro, mirrorless & DSLR cameras
- Save up to 61% off on Bose, Beats by Dre, Sennheiser & AirPods Headphones - including instant savings on the Bose QC25 noise-cancelling headphones
- Save up to 55% off on Instant Pot Cookers - including instant savings on top-rated DUO60, 6 Qt & 8 Qt pressure cookers
- Save up to 77% off on Google Pixel, Samsung Galaxy, LG, OnePlus & Apple iPhone Cell Phones - including price drops on the Apple iPhone X, Samsung Galaxy S10 & Google Pixel 3
- Save up to 58% off on Fitbit & Apple Watch Smartwatches - including instant savings on the latest Charge 3, Versa, Apple Watch Series 3 & Garmin GPS smartwatches
E-commerce analysts are expecting Prime Day 2019 to be the biggest online shopping event ever for Amazon. Members worldwide purchased more than 100 million products during Prime Day 2018, making it Amazon's biggest global shopping event in history when it took place. Alongside record breaking sales of Amazon devices, the top selling product categories last year included kitchen and beauty products, toys, apparel and PCs and accessories.
Prime Day 2019 sales start at midnight PT (3am ET) on Monday, July 15 and run for 48 hours until Tuesday evening (11:59pm PT).
