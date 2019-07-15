Amazon Prime Day Microsoft Surface, Kindle, iPad, Chromebook & Laptop Deals (2019): Best Monitor, Gaming PC & Laptop Deals Revealed by Retail Egg
Find the latest computing Prime Day deals for 2019, including Prime Day savings on top-rated tablets, laptops, monitors, gaming PCs, iPad & Surface Pro devices
Jul 15, 2019, 11:23 ET
BOSTON, July 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Looking for the best laptop, PC, gaming PC & monitor Prime Day deals? Money saving experts at Retail Egg highlight the best Surface, iPad, Chromebook, gaming PC & laptop deals for 2019, listed below.
Best PC, Laptop & Tablet Deals:
- Save $313 on the Microsoft Surface Pro 6 (Latest Model) - this powerful, ultra-slim tablet is on sale now at Amazon
- Save 59% off on the Samsung Chromebook - instant savings on this top-rated lightweight laptop
- Save $170 on the Samsung Chromebook Plus V2 - the latest 2-in-1 Chromebook from Samsung has a built-in pen that doesn't need to be recharged
- Save $200 on the Apple MacBook Air (Latest Model) - this ultra-thin all-purpose notebook is made more secure with Touch ID
- Save $449 on the Dell XPS Tower Desktop - carries an 8th Gen Intel Core i7-8700 for speedy processing even on demanding programs
- Save $200 on the Lenovo Flex 14 2-in-1 Convertible Laptop - includes an Active Pen for taking notes or drawing on the screen directly
- Save 50% off on the Lenovo Chromebook S330 - this 14-inch convertible laptop is on sale now for Prime members
- Save 40% off on the HP Chromebook 14-inch Laptop - stay entertained and remain productive with this flexible laptop
- Save $100 on the Acer Chromebook R11 Convertible - this unique convertible laptop from Acer is on sale now on Amazon
- Save $150 on the Apple iPad Pro 12.9-inch (Latest Model, WiFi) - this top-rated 12.9-inch tablet is the latest from Apple and is on sale now at Amazon
- Save 33% off on the All-new Kindle (starts July 15) - read books and magazines distraction-free for weeks without recharging
- Save up to 61% off on Laptops, MacBooks, Chromebooks, Surface Pro 2-in-1s & PCs - including price drops on top-rated HP, Acer, Dell, ASUS & Lenovo machines
- Save up to 60% off on Apple iPad, Samsung Galaxy Tab & Fire HD Tablets
- Save up to 70% off on Kindle tablets & e-readers - including discounts on the all-new Kindle, best-selling Kindle Paperwhite & Kindle Oasis e-readers
Best Gaming PC & Laptop Deals:
- Save $200 on the Dell Inspiron Gaming PC - built to give you an amazing gaming experience, this gaming PC uses a Ryzen 7 processor, 16GB of RAM, and 1TB HDD
- Save $600 on the ASUS ROG Strix GL12 Gaming Desktop - this Windows 10 gaming desktop is powered by a factory-overclocked i7-9700K processor with NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2080 GPU
- Save $150 on the iBuyPower Gaming PC AM8480i - stay on top of your game with this impressive gaming rig that's on sale now on Amazon
- Save up to $600 on Gaming PCs & Desktops at the Amazon Prime Day sale - including instant savings on iBUYPOWER, Dell & ASUS ROG gaming rigs
Best Monitor Prime Day Deals:
- Save $380 on the Alienware 34" Curved Gaming Monitor - complete gaming immersion is possible with this highly-reviewed overclocked ultrawide display
- Save 40% off on the Dell 27" Gaming Monitor - enjoy a smooth viewing experience with this highly-rated FHD LED flat screen
- Save 48% off on the Samsung 32" Widescreen Curved Monitor - this ultra-slim full HD LED monitor creates vibrant colors and excellent contrast
- Save $101 on the LG 24-inch 4K IPS Monitor - this best-selling Ultra HD monitor is on sale now
- Save 47% off on the Dell Ultrasharp 24" LED Monitor - this highly rated 1920 x 1200 IPS monitor offers superb screen quality
- Save up to $570 on a wide range of Full HD, IPS & gaming monitors at the Amazon Prime Day sale - including discounts on top-rated Dell, Acer, Samsung & ASUS displays
Amazon's Prime Day page is now live with millions of deals. Certain deals are only available to members of Amazon Prime.
Best Amazon Prime Day Deals:
- Save up to 70% off on Kindle tablets & e-readers - including discounts on the all-new Kindle, best-selling Kindle Paperwhite & Kindle Oasis e-readers
- Save up to $100 on Fire TV streaming devices - including instant savings on the Fire TV Cube, Fire TV Recast & Fire TV Stick
- Save up to 43% off on Ring Video Doorbells, Alarms & Security Cameras
- Save up to $1,002 on 4K, OLED & Smart TVs - including price drops on best-selling Samsung, LG, TCL & Sony screens
- Save up to 61% off on Laptops, MacBooks, Chromebooks, Surface Pro 2-in-1s & PCs - including price drops on top-rated HP, Acer, Dell, ASUS & Lenovo machines
- Save up to 60% off on Apple iPad, Samsung Galaxy Tab & Fire HD Tablets
- Save up to 72% off on Robot Vacuums - including instant savings on best-selling Roomba, Shark ION & Neato robot vacuum cleaners
- Save up to 50% off on Cameras - including instant savings on Canon, Nikon, Sony, GoPro, mirrorless & DSLR cameras
- Save up to 55% off on Bose, Beats by Dre, Sennheiser & AirPods Headphones - including instant savings on the Bose QC25 noise-cancelling headphones
- Save up to 46% off on Instant Pot Cookers - including instant savings on top-rated DUO60, 6 Qt & 8 Qt pressure cookers
- Save up to 77% off on Google Pixel, Samsung Galaxy, LG, OnePlus & Apple iPhone Cell Phones - including price drops on the Apple iPhone X, Samsung Galaxy S10 & Google Pixel 3
- Save up to 42% off on Fitbit & Apple Watch Smartwatches - including instant savings on the latest Charge 3, Versa, Apple Watch Series 3 & Garmin GPS smartwatches
Prime Day 2019 is on track to be the busiest ever shopping day for Amazon. Members worldwide purchased more than 100 million products during Prime Day 2018, making it Amazon's biggest global shopping event in history when it took place. Globally, the best-selling items on Prime Day 2018 included Bose headphones, Instant Pot cookers, 23andMe DNA tests, robot vacuum cleaners and Amazon devices.
When is Amazon Prime Day 2019? This year Prime Day kicks off at midnight PT (3 am ET) on Monday, July 15 and runs for two days.
The dedicated team of PC & laptop deals experts at Retail Egg research live deals throughout Amazon's huge summer sale.
For the full range of live deals check out Amazon's Prime Day page.
About Retail Egg: Retail Egg shares e-commerce deals news. As an Amazon Associate Retail Egg earns from qualifying purchases.
SOURCE Retail Egg
Share this article