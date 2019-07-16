Amazon Prime Day Smart Home Deals 2019: The Best Portal, Arlo, Nest & Blink Sales Compared by Retail Egg

BOSTON, July 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Experts at Retail Egg have found the best smart home deals for Prime Day shoppers. The top deals are listed below.

Best Arlo Prime Day Deals:

● Save 33% off on the Arlo Baby Monitor - watch over and comfort your baby from anywhere using this night vision baby camera

● Save 42% off on the Arlo Pro Add-On Camera - this wire-free and water-resistant camera works with Alexa and is on sale now at Amazon

● Save 25% off on the Arlo Audio Doorbell - receive calls on your phone when a visitor presses this best-selling doorbell

● Save $75 on the Arlo Security Light 2-Light Kit - these wireless, motion-detecting indoor/outdoor lights are on sale now at Amazon

● Save $200 on the Arlo Pro 2 Wireless Home Security 4-Camera System with Siren - includes cloud storage, wall mount and rechargeable batteries in the box

● Save 43% off on the Arlo Pro 3-Camera Home Security System with Siren - watch over your loved ones with these wireless security cameras

● Save up to $248 on Arlo Security Cameras & Baby Monitors at the Amazon Prime Day sale - including price drops on Arlo Pro wireless cameras & smart home security systems

Best Nest Prime Day Deals:

● Save 34% off on the Nest Outdoor Security Camera 2 Pack - on sale now at Amazon are these weatherproof cameras with 24/7 live video

● Save $40 on the Nest Indoor Security Camera - this motion-detecting camera also has a built-in speaker and mic

● Save $150 on the Nest Indoor Security Camera (3-Pack) - watch over your home and receive activity alerts on your phone

● Save up to $155 on Nest Cams & Thermostats at the Amazon Prime Day sale - including instant savings on Nest Outdoor & Indoor security cameras & Nest Learning Thermostats

Best Blink Prime Day Deals:

● Save 44% off on the Blink XT2 Outdoor/Indoor Smart Security Camera - this smart security camera can be used both indoors and outdoors and boasts an extended battery life

● Save $60 on the Blink Indoor 2-Camera System - comes with free cloud storage with no service contract or monthly fees

● Save up to $80 on Blink security cameras at the Amazon Prime Day sale - including instant savings on the Blink XT2 outdoor & indoor security cameras

Best Facebook Portal Prime Day Deals:

● Save 60% off on the Portal from Facebook - control your smart home and make calls hands-free with Alexa built-in

Many Prime Day deals are time-limited and some are reserved exclusively for Prime members. Check the Amazon Prime Day page for all live deals.

Amazon have been running Prime Day for five years now, with each year's sale growing in size and scale. An increasingly global event, last year members in Australia, Singapore, the Netherlands and Luxembourg participated in Prime Day for the first time. Sales of smart home devices hit record numbers with more than one million such products sold on July 17 alone.

When does Prime Day start? Prime Day deals begin at 12am PT / 3am ET on Monday, July 15 and run for 48 hours until 11:59pm PT on Tuesday.

Staff at Retail Egg track the best smart home deals throughout Amazon's Prime Day sales event. Shop the entire Prime Day sale on Amazon's Prime Day 2019 page .

