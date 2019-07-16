Amazon Prime Day Surface Pro, Chromebook, Monitor & Printer Deals (2019): The Best PC Sales of 2019 Listed by The Consumer Post

BOSTON, July 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Prime Day 2019 PC & accessories deals are live now. The Prime Day sales team at The Consumer Post have compared the best Chromebook, Microsoft Surface, monitor & printer deals for 2019. Their top picks are listed below.

Best Microsoft Surface Prime Day Deals:

● Save $299 on the Microsoft Surface Pro 6 (Latest Model) - this powerful, ultra-slim tablet is on sale now at Amazon

● Save $550 on the Microsoft Surface Pro 4 - this well-rounded laptop is capable of powering through all your daily tasks

● Save $484 on the Microsoft Surface Book 2 - this powerful device boasts 16GB of RAM and 1TB of storage

● Save 46% off on the Microsoft Surface Book - equipped with an Intel i5 processor, 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage

● Save 43% off on the Microsoft Surface Studio - combining a 28-inch PixelSense 3:2 LCD with an NVIDIA GeForce GPU, designing is easy with this all-in-one PC

● Save $219 on the Microsoft Surface Pro - this small but powerful laptop works with 4GB RAM and 128GB SSD memory

● Save up to $1,799 on Microsoft Surface PC & Laptop deals at the Amazon Prime Day sale - including discounts on the latest Surface Pro 6 tablet & Surface Studio all-in-one PC

Best Monitor Prime Day Deals:

● Save 50% off on the Samsung 32" Widescreen Curved Monitor - this ultra-slim full HD LED monitor creates vibrant colors and excellent contrast

● Save $101 on the LG 24-inch 4K IPS Monitor - this best-selling Ultra HD monitor is on sale now

● Save 47% off on the Dell Ultrasharp 24" LED Monitor - this highly rated 1920 x 1200 IPS monitor offers superb screen quality

● Save 47% off on the ASUS 21.5" Full HD LED Monitor - enjoy lifelike images on this slim display with aspect control and dynamic contrast

● Save $251 on the Alienware 34" Curved Gaming Monitor - complete gaming immersion is possible with this highly-reviewed overclocked ultrawide display

● Save up to $571 on a wide range of Full HD, IPS & gaming monitors at the Amazon Prime Day sale - including discounts on top-rated Dell, Acer, Samsung & ASUS displays

Best Chromebook Prime Day Deals:

● Save 31% off on the Samsung Chromebook Plus V2 - the latest 2-in-1 Chromebook from Samsung has a built-in pen that doesn't need to be recharged

● Save 60% off on the Samsung 11.6" Chromebook - instant savings on this lightweight cloud-based laptop

● Save 50% off on the Lenovo Chromebook S330 - this 14-inch convertible laptop is on sale now for Prime members

● Save 40% off on the HP Chromebook 14-inch Laptop - stay entertained and remain productive with this flexible laptop

● Save 33% off on the Acer Chromebook R11 Convertible - this unique convertible laptop from Acer is on sale now on Amazon

● Save $90 on the ASUS Chromebook C423 - this laptop has a durable 14-inch HD NanoEdge display with ultra-narrow bezels

● Save $223 on the Acer Chromebook Spin 13 - view more on this laptop's Corning Gorilla glass display with a 3:2 aspect ratio

● Save up to $298 on a wide range of Chromebooks at the Amazon Prime Day sale - including instant savings on best-selling Samsung, Lenovo, Acer & ASUS Chromebooks

Best Printer Prime Day Deals:

● Save $60 (50% off) on the HP ENVY 5055 Wireless Photo Printer - scan and print high-quality borderless photos and documents with this versatile printer

● Save $70 (47% off) on the DYMO LabelWriter 450 Label Printer - this direct thermal label printer eliminates the cost of ink and toner

● Save 50% off on the HP OfficeJet 3833 All-in-One Wireless Printer - easily print from anywhere using your smartphone or tablet with this compact inkjet

● Save up to $460 on SSDs, Wi-Fi Routers & Printers at the Amazon Prime Day sale - including discounts on top-rated Samsung & Intel SSDs, HP Printers & Netgear Wi-Fi routers

To shop the full selection of live deals check the official Prime Day 2019 page . Some deals require an Amazon Prime membership to enjoy.

Amazon's Prime Day 2019 sale may well prove to be the biggest sales day for the company ever. During Prime Day last year, Amazon had more sign-ups for Prime membership than any previous day in the company's history. The Echo Dot and Fire TV Stick were the two best-selling products globally during the last Prime Day sale, making the event the biggest ever for Amazon device sales.

When is the Prime Day sale? Amazon Prime Day 2019 starts at 3 am ET (midnight PT) on Monday, July 16 and runs for 48 hours.

The online sales team at The Consumer Post track computer deals and savings on gadgets, home and outdoors gear throughout Amazon's summer sales event. Find all currently active deals on the Amazon Prime Day page .

