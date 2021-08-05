Amazon Prime Student Members Now Save More with Exclusive Discounts on Travel Courtesy of StudentUniverse

StudentUniverse teams up with Amazon Prime Student to offer up to an additional 10% off already discounted flights and hotels, plus free premium customer support with every booking.

WALTHAM, Mass., Aug. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - StudentUniverse, the world's largest student and youth travel marketplace, is pleased to announce a new exclusive offer for Amazon Prime Student members. Prime Student offers all of the shopping, savings, and entertainment benefits of a Prime membership, with exclusive perks just for college students.

Just in time for the new school year, Prime Student members in the U.S. can get up to an additional 10% off flights and hotels from StudentUniverse (many of which are already discounted), plus free premium customer support with every booking. Prime Student members can activate this exclusive offer at https://www.amazon.com/prime/offer/StudentUniverse/student-discount and then search and book on StudentUniverse.

Steven de Blois, Managing Director of StudentUniverse commented: "StudentUniverse is proud to team up with Prime Student to offer even more travel savings to college students. Both Prime Student and StudentUniverse value students and want them to get the most out of their college experience."

Leveraging proprietary verification technology, StudentUniverse negotiates exclusive pricing and terms for students from a network of global travel providers. This allows students to return to school, see loved ones, and explore the world, at a lower cost.

De Blois continued, "For over 20 years, StudentUniverse has been helping students travel domestically and abroad to get a formal education or to enhance that education through travel experiences. This has made StudentUniverse the largest student and youth travel marketplace on earth. We are excited to team up with Earth's largest online retailer to further our mission to empower students to travel more."

About StudentUniverse

Launched in 2000, StudentUniverse is a Boston-based tech company that operates the world's largest student and youth travel marketplace. Through negotiations with a network of global partners, StudentUniverse offers exclusive pricing and terms for its members. With operations in the U.S., UK, Australia, Canada, and the Philippines, StudentUniverse empowers students and youth to travel more. Acquired in 2015, StudentUniverse is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Flight Centre Travel Group, one of the world's largest travel companies. For more updates, follow us on LinkedIn. https://www.studentuniverse.com/

SOURCE Flight Centre Travel Group