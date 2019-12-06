Amazon Prime Video And The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel Announce Collaboration With INTERSECT BY LEXUS

NEW YORK, Dec. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Amazon Prime Video and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel announce a collaboration with INTERSECT BY LEXUS – NYC to celebrate the eight marvelous nights of Hanukkah. Centered around the current culinary residency of Buenos Aires' modern Jewish phenomena Mishiguene at INTERSECT, the partnership will bring to life the heritage of Hanukkah for each of its eight nights, starting with a special Menorah lighting. Throughout the holiday, visitors can order The Marvelous Martini, enjoy giveaways, food demonstrations, tastings and workshops including:

(PRNewsfoto/INTERSECT BY LEXUS)

December 22 :

: Beginning at sundown ( 4:30 p.m. *), menorah lighting with a special demonstration and tasting of the special Intersect-created Manischewitz cocktail "Friday Night Lights" ( 6 p.m. ).

*), menorah lighting with a special demonstration and tasting of the special Intersect-created Manischewitz cocktail "Friday Night Lights" ( ).

Special giveaways include mini pink The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel menorahs.

menorahs. December 23 :

: Latke demonstration led by Intersect's Executive Chef Nickolas Martinez (starting at 12 p.m. ) with a present wrapping workshop and tutorial ( 12-5 p.m. ).

(starting at ) with a present wrapping workshop and tutorial ( ).

Special giveaways include pink Hanukkah gelt.

December 24

During holiday Café hours ( 8 a.m.-1 p.m. ),

),

Special giveaways include pink The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel glass ball ornaments.

glass ball ornaments. December 25 :

: INTERSECT and Amazon Prime Video will contribute a joint donation to Covenant House, where The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel star Rachel Brosnahan serves on its Board.

star serves on its Board. December 26 :

: Warm up with a complimentary Marvelous hot chocolate.**



Special giveaways include pink The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel dreidels.

dreidels. December 27 :

: Marvelous happy hour ( 4-6 p.m. ) at Intersect's Bar and Lounge.

) at Intersect's Bar and Lounge.

Special giveaways include The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel Carry-On Cocktail Kits.

Carry-On Cocktail Kits. December 28:

Wish lantern making ( 12-2 p.m. ) for the New Year with recycled wrapping paper.

) for the New Year with recycled wrapping paper.

Special giveaways include The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel pink journals for New Year's resolutions.

pink journals for New Year's resolutions. December 29 :

: Warm up with a complimentary Marvelous hot chocolate.**



Special giveaways include The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel luggage tags.

luggage tags. December 30 :

: Special giveaways include The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel 2020 Calendars.

"We're excited to take tradition for a spin with Amazon Prime Video and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel for eight marvelous nights of Hanukkah," says Rachel Espersen, director of Creative Programming and Partnerships for INTERSECT BY LEXUS. "Having already embraced the merging of cultures with our current culinary residency Mishiguene, this is the perfect partnership.

"We are excited to collaborate with Lexus on the eight marvelous nights of Hanukkah, and hope to surprise and delight our customers with 8 days of presents, activities, and Marvelous celebration," says Jennifer Verdick, head of partnerships and synergy for Prime Video.

Guests can visit Resy to make Mishiguene holiday reservations and can view the full Eight Marvelous Nights of Hanukkah schedule here.

INTERSECT BY LEXUS – NYC is located at 412 West 14th Street New York, NY 10014. The restaurant will serve lunch Wednesday-Sunday from 12-2:30 p.m. and dinner daily from 5-11 p.m. The café will be open from 8 a.m.-7 p.m. seven days a week. To make a reservation, please visit Resy.com and for more information on the space please visit https://www.intersect-nyc.com/

*All times listed are in Eastern Standard Time

**Available 8 a.m.-7 p.m. on December 26 and December 29, 2019. Limit one per customer.

In the upcoming Season Three of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, Midge and Susie discover that life on tour with Shy is glamorous but humbling, and they learn a lesson about show business they'll never forget. Joel struggles to support Midge while pursuing his own dreams, Abe embraces a new mission and Rose learns she has talents of her own.

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel is the winner of sixteen Emmy Awards including Outstanding Comedy series, three Golden Globes including Best TV Series—Comedy, five Critics' Choice Awards including Best Comedy Series, two PGA Awards, a WGA Award, and a Peabody Award.

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel from renowned creator Amy Sherman-Palladino and Executive Producer Daniel Palladino, written and directed by Sherman-Palladino and Palladino, stars Emmy and Golden Globe winner Rachel Brosnahan, Golden Globe winner and three-time Emmy winner Tony Shalhoub, Emmy winner Alex Borstein, Emmy nominee Marin Hinkle, Michael Zegen, Kevin Pollak, Caroline Aaron, and Emmy winner Jane Lynch.

ABOUT INTERSECT

INTERSECT BY LEXUS is a unique space in select global cities where people can experience the ethos of the Lexus lifestyle. Opened in New York City on November 15, 2018, guests are able to engage with Lexus through events, activities, food and culture. The design of the space was developed by Masamichi Katayama (Wonderwall Inc., the world-renowned interior designer). A destination within a destination, INTERSECT offers a Restaurants-in-Residence program, allowing New Yorkers and world travelers to consistently embark upon a new gastronomic adventure.

Twitter: @IntersectNYC

Instagram: @IntersectNYC

Facebook: Intersect.NYC

MEDIA CONTACTS:

INTERSECT BY LEXUS

Ariel Moses / Lauren Junge

Intersect@itb-worldwide.com

LEXUS BRAND

Corey Proffitt

Corey.Proffitt@lexus.com

AMAZON PRIME VIDEO

Tiffany Shinn

tiffany.shinn@amazonstudios.com

SOURCE INTERSECT BY LEXUS

Related Links

https://www.intersect-nyc.com

