Amazon Prime Video Debuts on DISH Hopper 3

ENGLEWOOD, Colo., Dec. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- DISH today released the Amazon Prime Video app on Hopper 3, expanding its streaming content options on the award-winning DVR. Amazon Prime complements the existing DISH experience by allowing customers to instantly stream their favorite Amazon Originals, including "Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan" and Emmy Award-winning "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel," from the same platform as their DISH TV programming.

Amazon Prime Video on Hopper 3

"Amazon Prime Video on Hopper gives our customers the most seamless way to access the content they already know and love," said Brian Neylon, group president of DISH TV. "Rather than switching between inputs, devices or even remotes to watch Prime Video, our customers get the convenience of having all of their programming in one place, providing more value to the Hopper 3 experience."

To access the Prime Video app, users can say "Launch Prime Video" into the DISH voice remote or launch the experience via the guide on channel 301.

"We're committed to providing customers with the best viewing experience possible and that means giving them even more ways to watch Prime Video," said Andrew Bennett, director of worldwide business development for Amazon Prime Video. "With Prime Video now available on Hopper 3, we are making it easy for even more DISH customers to immediately start enjoying their favorite TV shows and movies on Prime Video."

Prime Video is available to all Hopper 3 customers and accessible via the app menu or DISH voice remote. Amazon's 4K content is also available to Hopper 3 customers with a 4K TV.

Amazon Prime joins DISH's catalog of integrated video streaming options, including Netflix, YouTube and YouTube Kids.

About the Hopper Platform

The award-winning, whole-home Hopper platform leads the industry in DVR features and functionality. Hopper 3 boasts 16 tuners, two terabytes of DVR storage, live and on-demand 4K compatibility, PrimeTime Anytime, AutoHop and integrated apps like Netflix, YouTube, YouTube Kids, Pandora and Amazon Prime Video. Voice-control capabilities through Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant and the DISH voice remote give customers easier access to their favorite programming. Hopper (all generations) gives customers access to live, on-demand and recorded content on DISH's online streaming app, DISH Anywhere.

DISH's Hopper platform becomes a whole-home solution with the company's line of Joey client receivers, delivering the best in technology and value.

About DISH

Since 1980, DISH has served as the disruptive force in pay-TV, driving innovation and value on behalf of consumers. By listening to customers and taking bold steps to make TV better, DISH's award-winning entertainment technology and in-home installation services remain unmatched by competitors. DISH continues to push the industry forward with its over-the-top television service, Sling TV. DISH Network L.L.C. is a wholly owned subsidiary of DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ: DISH), a Fortune 250 company. Visit dish.com .

Subscribe to DISH email alerts: about.dish.com/alerts

Follow @DISHNews on Twitter: twitter.com/DISHNews

SOURCE DISH

Related Links

http://dish.com

