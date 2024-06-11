AMAZON PRIME VIDEO'S STEVE COX APPOINTED CEO OF RYFF; SHIRLEY RICHTER HUGHES FROM R&CPMK TO LEAD SALES

Amazon Prime Video veteran joins Ryff as new CEO focused on scale and growth. Founder to advance company's AI platform Post this

Cox stamps his mark at Ryff with the high-profile hire of Shirley Richter Hughes, as Corporate Vice President of Sales and Customer Experience. With a track record of delivering both top and bottom-line growth, in leadership roles at R&CPMK and BEN Labs, Hughes has created hundreds of millions in revenue, leading brand teams for Heineken, Mastercard, Cisco, and many others.

"Our focus today is scale, and bringing in a team of heavy hitters, like Steve and Shirley, will accelerate both product development and sales," said Taylor. "I look forward to working closely with them both, and taking Ryff into the next phase of its journey."

Taylor transitions to the role of Chief Product Officer to further enhance Ryff's Scene Intelligence™ AI, its proprietary large language model, and a key driver of Ryff's next stage of innovation and market disruption. Able to analyze the content of a trillion hours of video, comprehending its context and narrative, Scene Intelligence creates insights into when, where, and how brands can be seen as narratively authentic for viewers, and content creators, leading to dramatically higher brand recall and relevance as a result.

"Ryff's technical leadership in this segment, as demonstrated with platforms like Amazon Prime Video, together with its portfolio of generative, programmatic, and brand-safe solutions are already well known in this space," said Cox. "I'm proud to be leading Ryff, together with Roy and the entire global team, as we continue to define the future of VPP."

As co-founder of VPP at Amazon Prime Video, Cox took the product from initial design, through development, and scaled to the global sales team. Cox also earned a US patent for the identification, insertion, storage, and playback of virtual product placements utilizing ML and AI solutions. Prior to Amazon, he held senior technical roles at Microsoft and eBay, and led product management at Staples. His comprehensive experience has solidified his reputation as a visionary leader in technology and product innovation.

About the Ryff Platform: Ryff's groundbreaking technology seamlessly integrates virtual product placements into films and TV shows, including work for Jaguar/Land Rover in Ted Lasso, and LØCI in Love Island from ITV. Unlike traditional physical placements, Ryff's AI-driven Scene Intelligence ensures narrative authenticity by analyzing context and speech within content. Brands like Coca-Cola, General Mills, and Intel have already benefited from Ryff's innovative approach.

Ryff works with over 200 networks and content providers worldwide, securing rights to integrate brands into their work. The company has over 50,000 assets, including top TV shows and movies, and can execute campaigns across any type of content.

About Ryff: Based in Los Angeles, Ryff specializes in In-Scene Advertising. Its proprietary GPU-based visual computing, AI, and ML platform, Spheera™, can ingest, analyze, and deliver brand and product integrations, at scale, into sport, film, TV, and social media. Targeting a $190 billion digital video advertising market, its mission is to transform the way brands engage with audiences through authentic, context-aware product placement. Learn more at www.ryff.com .

