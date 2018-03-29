Amazon Private Brands Will Expand into Pet Accessories, Diapers, Lawn & Garden and OTC in 2018, Report Indicates

According to One Click Retail's Q1 2018 Amazon Private Brands, AmazonBasics Pet Carriers, though still in the monitoring phase, brought in $2M in estimated 2017 sales, a YoY growth of 80%, and produced the top four bestselling Pet Carriers of 2017. Findings reveal that even though all their items are top performers, the brand is only #4 in this space because they have too few items available (the category is worth an estimated $16M).

"The introduction of new sizes and varieties of Pet Carriers is a major growth opportunity for Amazon, and we expect the expansion could happen any day now," said Spencer Millerberg, CEO at One Click Retail.

Mama Bear Diapers



After a past failure in the category, Amazon has already collected a lot of data on Diapers and has shown their commitment to competing in this space with a month-long 20% promotion in February 2018. Report data reveals that although February 2018's promotion was successful (lifting estimated weekly sales from $20K to $100K), the long-term lift is still uncertain. With diapers being a major category for Amazon (with an estimated $530M in 2017 sales), One Click Retail expects Amazon to pay particular attention to this space over the next 12 months.

AmazonBasics Patio Heaters

Currently, Amazon lacks a strong Lawn & Garden foothold in their Private Brands lineup. One Click Retail findings reveal in 2014 Amazon released a small set of products under the AmazonBasics brand, with steady sales of about $3M per year and a gradual growth of 10% YoY. Of these sample products, the strongest is an outdoor stand heater available in three styles.

"In an effort to expand into Lawn & Garden, we expect Amazon to introduce a new line of Patio Heaters this coming Fall to capture seasonal purchases," said Millerberg. "The expansion will likely introduce new styles to the AmazonBasics line such as tabletop heaters and wall hangers."

Basic Care Over-the-Counter Medicine

Amazon's latest investment is the August 2017 launch of Basic Care, an over-the-counter medicine brand created in partnership with Perrigo. Basic Care launched with 60 individual SKUs, a larger count than almost all of Amazon's past sample product lines. In Q1 2018, the brand sold only $20K in estimated revenue and has not yet been supported by a kick-start promotion.

About One Click Retail

One Click Retail is a leader in eCommerce data measurement, sales analytics and search optimization for brand manufacturers in North America and Europe. Using a combination of website indexing, machine learning and proprietary software to estimate weekly online sales and traffic figures with 90%+ accuracy down to the SKU level, One Click Retail has developed one of the most accurate, trusted and reliable data platform in the marketplace. The One Click Retail Product Suite provides 1st and 3rd party business intelligence across the largest online retailers such as Amazon, Walmart, Tesco, Sainsbury's, Macy's, and Home Depot. The world's top brands—such as Procter & Gamble, Panasonic, Nestle, Philips, and Sony—rely on One Click Retail insights to drive sales and profitability across eCommerce.

One Click Retail was acquired by Ascential plc in 2016.

