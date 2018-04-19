Amazon Q1 2018 Grocery Sales Up YoY 48% in US, 45% in UK and 33% in Germany, According to One Click Retail

One Click Retail found that grocery sales on Amazon.com still grew by nearly 50% YoY in the first quarter of the year, an increase of over $200 million. Coffee remains Amazon's largest grocery category by far as well as one of its strongest growers. Both Coffee and the #2 category, Cold Beverages, grew by at least 40%+ year-over-year to earn $140M+ in Q1 2018. Together, these two categories more than quadruple the size of the #3 category, Snack Foods. Read the full US report: Amazon Grocery Q1 2018 Update: US

Amazon Grocery Sales in the UK

Beer, Wine & Spirits, which had already been a major category, grew very rapidly through 2017 to become Amazon's largest category by far: during Q1 2018, in both Germany and the UK it more than tripled the sales of Coffee, Amazon's top grocery category globally. In the UK, this category was responsible for an estimated £20M in sales in Q1 and remained the fastest growing category with a 55% increase. Read the full report: Amazon Grocery Q1 2018 Update: UK

Amazon Grocery Sales in Germany

One Click Retail found that in Germany, Beer, Wine & Spirits was the top selling category with an estimated €25M in sales (nearly 40% of Amazon.de's total grocery sales) during the first quarter of 2018 and remained one of the strongest growers with a 45% YoY increase. The highest growth category in Germany was Snacks & Desserts, which climbed from the #4 category in 2017 to #2 in Q1 2018 with a YoY growth rate of 55% and estimated sales of €10 million. Read the full report: Amazon Grocery Q1 2018 Update: Germany

Amazon Pantry

Across all three markets, Amazon Pantry sales are leveling out. In Germany, Pantry growth fell to only 15% (compared to total Grocery growth of 33%) and earned only € 2 million in sales during the last quarter, a smaller share of total Grocery than in both the UK and US. In the US, while estimated sales are not insignificant at $55 million for the quarter, Pantry's 14% YoY growth pales in comparison to Amazon US's total grocery growth of 48%. In the UK, Pantry holds a larger share of total Grocery sales than it does in the US or Germany with more than 10%, but experienced the least growth of all three markets with only 5% YoY increase in Q1 2018. In response to this poor performance, Amazon announced in early March that Pantry will be shifting to a subscription model – instead of a per-box flat rate.

"Amazon is trying to make the service both more profitable for the company and more attractive to consumers. Shifting to a membership-based service is a natural choice considering the success they've had with that model in the past," said Spencer Millerberg, CEO at One Click Retail. "Whether or not Pantry's fortunes improve, Amazon's clear commitment to subscription-based services is going to have a strong impact on brands. With the ongoing rollout of Prime Now two-day grocery delivery into more jurisdictions throughout the US and the global success of other value-added "members only" features such as Amazon Fresh and Prime Day, Amazon is growing what is essentially the world's largest customer loyalty program – loyalty not only to the platform but also to the brands that sell through it."

About One Click Retail

One Click Retail is a leader in eCommerce data measurement, sales analytics and search optimization for brand manufacturers in North America and Europe. Using a combination of website indexing, machine learning and proprietary software to estimate weekly online sales and traffic figures with 90%+ accuracy down to the SKU level, One Click Retail has developed one of the most accurate, trusted and reliable data platform in the marketplace. The One Click Retail Product Suite provides 1st and 3rd party business intelligence across the largest online retailers such as Amazon, Walmart, Tesco, Sainsbury's, Macy's, and Home Depot. The world's top brands—such as Procter & Gamble, Panasonic, Nestle, Philips, and Sony—rely on One Click Retail insights to drive sales and profitability across eCommerce.

One Click Retail was acquired by Ascential plc in 2016.

For more information, visit the company's website, www.oneclickretail.com, and follow One Click Retail on Twitter and LinkedIn.

