Amazon Selected One Hour Translation as Key Partner for Neural Machine Translation Based Solutions

One Hour Translation combines Neural Machine Translation (NMT) technology with human post-editing and quality control, delivering high-quality human level translation, that costs much less and is done much faster than the human only alternative.

OHT is already using the Amazon NMT engine to improve the translation efficiency of enterprise customers such as iHerb, a world leader in food supplements, and other customers.

OHT allows business customers to fully leverage and benefit from the powerful NMT technology. OHT's software is connected to all the top NMT engines, and adds a multi-step, streamlined process, before and after the NMT stage itself in order to provide business customers with a complete end-to-end solution.

Using One Hour Translation, business customers can send up to hundreds of thousands of projects in parallel for translation. The OHT hybrid system will select, on the fly, the most appropriate NMT engine, as well as the required pre-processing, post-editing, and quality control measures needed in order to deliver high-quality translation to business customers.

"Hybrid NMT based systems are the future of professional translation services," says Ofer Shoshan, founder & CEO of One Hour Translation. "OHT's hybrid translation system allows our top customers to receive high quality translations at a fraction of the cost and time of human only translation. We see growing interest from customers in hybrid translations and we have enterprise customers who are already using it," added Shoshan. "We believe in NMT and will announce new NMT related products and services in the next few weeks," he concluded.

