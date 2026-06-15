Amazon Selects Missouri for $10 Billion Data Center Campus

The project is expected to create over 400 full-time data center jobs, thousands of construction jobs, and over $7 million in community contributions

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Mo., June 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Amazon today announced plans to invest $10 billion in Missouri to construct a new, state-of-the-art data center campus. Announced during a press conference with community, economic development, and utility partners, the project is expected to create hundreds of new direct jobs, thousands of construction jobs, and generate significant economic activity through construction, infrastructure investment, and long-term operational growth in the region. Montgomery County estimates this investment will generate hundreds of millions of dollars in new property tax revenue over the next 25 years.

State and local leaders joined Amazon executives at a press conference to announce the company's $10 billion investment in Missouri.

"Today's announcement represents more than a major investment in Missouri's future - it represents new opportunities for Montgomery County and the surrounding region," said Governor Mike Kehoe. "Projects like this create lasting benefits for local communities by supporting critical infrastructure improvements, generating new tax revenue for schools and public services, and strengthening the foundation for future economic growth. Amazon's continued investment into our state demonstrates confidence in Missouri's workforce, business climate, and communities, and we're proud to celebrate this milestone alongside our local partners and residents."

This investment builds on Amazon's longstanding presence in Missouri as an employer of over 10,000 Missourians through a variety of facilities across the state. Amazon's Missouri footprint includes fulfillment and sortation centers, delivery stations, Rural Super Rural delivery stations, Whole Foods Market locations.

"Missouri has been home to Amazon since 2017 and more than 10,000 Missourians come to work with us every day. Today's announcement reflects what we've learned over those years: that when you show up as a real partner, listen to the community, and invest for the long term, everyone benefits," said David Zapolsky, Chief Global Affairs and Legal Officer at Amazon. "We're building data centers that will create hundreds of new jobs, support educators and students, and strengthen local infrastructure. That includes $3 million to support local emergency dispatch services, and more than $1 million for a new community gathering space at the Montgomery County Fairgrounds. Our investment matters most when the community is better for it."

Alongside its investment, Amazon is committing over $7 million in community contributions, including $3 million to support emergency dispatch services in Montgomery County, over $1 million for a new community gathering space at the County Fairgrounds and an additional $3 million in community programs. As part of those contributions, Amazon is launching a $150,000 Community Fund to provide grants for Montgomery County community projects.

Amazon has worked with the local electric utility, Ameren Missouri, and will pay for 100% of the costs to provide electric service to this new data center campus in Montgomery County, including all costs with connecting to the energy grid, with no incentives or discounts on electric rates.

The company is also working with agricultural technology company Arable Labs to implement technology to help Missouri farmers improve irrigation efficiency, eliminate unnecessary watering and help reduce groundwater withdrawals. The project is expected to reduce water use by 100 million gallons of water.

"We are proud to welcome Amazon to Montgomery County," said Ryan Poston, Presiding Commissioner of Montgomery County. "This investment represents a tremendous opportunity for our community and will help create new opportunities for our workforce, local businesses, schools, and future generations."

"We are excited about the long-term opportunities this investment brings to Montgomery County," said Brent Speight, Chairman of the Greater Montgomery Economic Development Council. "Amazon's commitment to the region will help drive economic growth, strengthen our local economy, and support future development opportunities throughout the county."

This $10 billion investment further strengthens Missouri's growing role in the digital economy and supports increasing global demand for secure, reliable, and scalable cloud computing infrastructure.

"Amazon's investment in Montgomery County reinforces Missouri's strong position as a hub for innovation and a state with an exceptionally skilled workforce," said Martin J. Lyons Jr., Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer of Ameren Corporation. "We applaud local and state leaders who support economic growth and job creation while ensuring that consumers are protected. At Ameren, we are committed to serving all our customers with reliable service at the lowest possible cost."

"Behind every major investment are local leaders, utility partners, educators, and community members working together to create opportunities for the future," said Michelle Hataway, Director of the Missouri Department of Economic Development. "Amazon's announcement in Montgomery County is a testament to what can be accomplished through strong collaboration and a shared commitment to growth. This project will help strengthen the region's capacity for future development while reinforcing Missouri's position as a destination for innovation and investment."

"Amazon's decision to continue investing in Missouri is a testament to the partnerships and people that make our state a great place to grow," said Subash Alias, CEO of Missouri Partnership. "These investments deliver benefits that extend well beyond the project itself – supporting local businesses, creating career opportunities, and strengthening communities across the state. We look forward to Amazon's continued success in Missouri and the positive impact it will have for years to come."

About Missouri Partnership

Missouri Partnership is a public-private economic development organization that attracts new jobs and investment to Missouri by promoting the state's competitive business strengths. Since 2008, Missouri Partnership has led and supported economic development projects in collaboration with partners across the state, generating thousands of jobs and billions in new capital investment. Learn more about our recent projects.

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SOURCE Missouri Partnership