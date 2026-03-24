Metrobloks Selects Liberty, Missouri, for $1.4 Billion Data Center Investment

Digital infrastructure leader to deliver high-wage tech jobs and power next-generation connectivity in Kansas City Region

LIBERTY, Mo., March 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Metrobloks today announced plans to invest $1.4 billion in Liberty, Missouri, with a state-of-the-art, high-density data center campus, encompassing 568,800-square-feet of space across three buildings.

"Missouri continues to compete and win on a global stage, and Metrobloks' $1.4 billion investment in Clay County is a powerful example of that momentum," said Governor Mike Kehoe. "This project brings 30 high-quality jobs while strengthening our state's position as a leader in next-generation infrastructure. We are proud to support innovative companies choosing Missouri to grow, invest, and create opportunity for our communities."

"Metrobloks is proud to expand in Liberty, where we found the ideal combination of infrastructure, talent and community partnership to support our next phase of growth," said Ernest Popescu, CEO of Metrobloks. "This investment reflects our confidence in the Liberty area as a rising digital economy and innovation hub, and we look forward to building a facility here in the Kansas City region that delivers long-term value for both our customers and the community."

Metrobloks is known for delivering high-performance data centers in strategic U.S. markets, helping companies scale cloud and AI for last mile data delivery for latency sensitive applications. The company's Liberty campus will leverage the Kansas City region's central location, robust fiber network and reliable, cost-effective power — providing low-latency connectivity and the infrastructure needed to support rapidly expanding digital demand.

"Metrobloks' decision to invest in Liberty highlights Missouri's strength as a destination for advanced technology and digital infrastructure," said Subash Alias, CEO of Missouri Partnership. "With our strategic location, reliable energy assets, and growing tech workforce, Missouri is ready to support the evolving demands of data-driven industries."

The new investment brings increased tax revenues and at least 30 jobs with an average annual wage of $95,649, as well as hundreds of construction jobs. Metrobloks' data center features a very low water use design and low impact operations, with limited demands on schools, emergency services and municipal resources.

Missouri Partnership was proud to partner with the following organizations in attracting Metrobloks to the KC region:

State of Missouri

Missouri Department of Economic Development

Kansas City Area Development Council

City of Liberty, Missouri

Liberty Economic Development Corporation

Evergy

Spire

Spencer Fane

About Missouri Partnership

Missouri Partnership is a public-private economic development organization that attracts new jobs and investment to Missouri by promoting the state's competitive business strengths. Since 2008, Missouri Partnership has led and supported economic development projects in collaboration with partners across the state, generating thousands of jobs and billions in new capital investment. Learn more about our recent projects.

Media Contact: Janelle Higgins | [email protected] | 314.541.4911

SOURCE Missouri Partnership