Google Deepens Missouri Roots with New Data Center, Energy, and Community Investments

$15 billion investment will create thousands of jobs in Montgomery County—and local partnerships will increase energy affordability and job training

NEW FLORENCE, Mo., May 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, at a community celebration at the Laborers and Contractors Training Center, Google announced a new $15 billion investment in building infrastructure in Missouri, including a new data center in New Florence, located in Montgomery County. This investment is built on a commitment to build data centers the right way—through responsibly increasing local infrastructure capacity, expanding energy affordability programs, and funding thousands of jobs in the region.

State & local leaders joined Google executives to announce the company's $15 billion investment in Missouri.

"Google's historic investment in Montgomery County is a testament to Missouri's growing reputation as a premier destination for innovation and next-generation technology," said Governor Mike Kehoe. "Beyond the significant economic impact and job creation, Google has demonstrated a true commitment to strengthening the community through local partnerships, investments, grants, and support for area businesses. This project represents more than infrastructure—it's an investment in Missouri families, communities, and long-term opportunity. We are proud to partner with companies like Google that are helping drive economic growth while making a meaningful difference in the communities they call home."

"We look forward to expanding Google's investments in Missouri and helping Missourians benefit from the next wave of American innovation," said Ruth Porat, President and Chief Investment Officer of Alphabet and Google. "To deliver the upside of technology, we are investing in workforce development and energy affordability, both directly and through our partnerships with local organizations. This commitment will provide thousands of Missourians with valuable technical and trade skills, while supporting energy affordability for residents in Montgomery County and across the state."

"We are proud to welcome Google's investment in our community," said Ryan Poston, Montgomery County Presiding Commissioner. "This project represents a major step forward in economic development—driving job creation, expanding our tax base to help reduce property tax for local citizens, and creating resilient long-term growth for Montgomery County. It's a clear example of what strong partnerships can accomplish."

Increasing Local Infrastructure Capacity and Expanding Energy Affordability

When Google builds data centers, the company pays for 100% of the power it uses, and it will cover the infrastructure costs directly driven by its operations.

To date, Google has contracted to bring more than one gigawatt (GW) of new generation capacity to Missouri, and—through its partnership with Ameren—Google is supporting the development of more than 500 megawatts (MW) of additional capacity. Google also worked with Ameren and Evergy to bring the Capacity Commitment Framework (CCF) to Missouri, which ensures Google and other large energy customers pay for their electricity and infrastructure needs, protect local ratepayers, and actively bolster the long-term resilience of the electricity grid.

"Google's major investment in Montgomery County reflects what's possible through strong partnerships with local and state officials to support significant economic growth," said Martin J. Lyons Jr., Chairman, President, and Chief Executive Officer of Ameren Corporation. "This is the largest economic development project in Ameren Missouri's service territory, and our new large load rate structure is designed to ensure we continue to deliver safe, reliable electric service for all customers at the lowest cost possible, with robust protections and generational benefits for the communities we serve."

To further address energy affordability, Google today also announced a $20 million Energy Impact Fund to support programs that drive down monthly energy bills for households in Missouri—focused on Montgomery, Clay, Platte, and other counties surrounding Google's planned data centers in Kansas City and New Florence.

One of the first fund recipients will be North East Community Action Corporation (NECAC), which will undertake critical home repairs and energy efficiency upgrades in and around Montgomery County. Funding will also support the NECAC Weatherization Apprenticeship Program by expanding its capacity and providing new equipment and tools to repair crews.

"NECAC is very excited to partner with Google and have the opportunity to weatherize more homes and make them energy efficient," said Carla Potts, Deputy Director of Housing Development Programs, NECAC. "Our core mission has always been to empower low-income families and strengthen our neighborhoods, and central to this is ensuring home energy costs are truly affordable. With this partnership, we are directly addressing the burden of high utility bills through vital home repairs and upgrades, while investing in our future workforce."

Protecting Local Water Supply

Google is committed to responsibly managing water resources where it builds and operates data centers, and ensuring its growth never comes at the expense of the communities it calls home. The Montgomery County data center will use advanced air-cooling technology, limiting water consumption to uses like kitchens. Google replenishes more freshwater than it consumes by supporting local watershed projects like the Missouri SWAN Smart Irrigation Initiative, which protects surface and groundwater supplies by helping participating farms optimize irrigation and reduce runoff.

Creating Local Jobs and Supporting Economic Opportunity

Google data centers serve as powerful economic engines, with every direct position generating nearly nine additional roles locally—spanning specialized construction, HVAC repair, maintenance, and landscaping. This powerful multiplier effect is clear in Missouri, where the project will create thousands of construction jobs over the build period and hundreds of direct, long-term operational roles once the facility is up and running.

To help prepare Missourians for skilled job opportunities, Google is collaborating with the Construction Laborers and Contractors Joint Training Fund of Eastern Missouri to support the Laborers and Contractors Training Center. This project will enable the center to train more than 2,300 construction laborers, including 1,500 apprentices, over the next two years.

"You can't build the infrastructure of the future without investing in the workforce of today," said Brandon Flinn, Business Manager, Missouri-Kansas Laborers' District Council. "Google understands that meaningful community investment means supporting the local workers. This collaboration significantly expands our ability to recruit, train, and graduate the next generation of construction craft laborers. By aligning technical infrastructure projects with robust workforce programs, we are creating family-sustaining career opportunities that strengthen local communities, support working families, and fuel Missouri's economy for generations to come."

These workforce development investments complement Google's Skilled Trades and Readiness (STAR) Program in Kansas City that equips local talent with the entry-level skills needed for rewarding careers in construction and the trades. To date, nearly 130 Missourians have graduated from the program, with the majority now actively employed in related construction or trade roles. Also in Kansas City, the company is supporting a major new workforce development facility and expanding K-12 Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, and Mathematics (STEAM) programs to prepare students with the in-demand skills and digital capabilities needed for the future economy.

To further root Google's commitment to Missouri, Google is helping launch a first-of-its-kind mobile sensory and accessibility resource center at festivals, sporting events, schools, and community gatherings across Missouri to remove barriers to community participation.

"For years, our community has worked strategically to prepare for transformational investment opportunities like this, and today that vision is becoming a reality. Google's decision to invest in a new data center here is a testament to the strength of our infrastructure, workforce, leadership, and long-term economic development planning," said Brent Speight, Chairman, Greater Montgomery Economic Development Council. "Beyond the immediate construction activity and high-quality jobs this project will create, the long-term tax revenues generated by this investment will provide meaningful support for our local schools, public services, and community priorities for decades to come. This project represents more than economic growth—it is an investment in the future of our residents, students, and region as a whole."

"Google's continued growth in Missouri reflects both the strength of our state and the company's long-term commitment to the communities where it operates," said Subash Alias, Chief Executive Officer of Missouri Partnership. "Across Missouri, Google has demonstrated that it is more than an industry leader—it is a strong corporate citizen that invests in local partnerships, workforce development, and community impact. This investment in Montgomery County represents another significant milestone for our state and reinforces Missouri's position as a leading destination for technology and innovation."

"This project will deliver lasting economic benefits through new investment, support for local businesses, and meaningful community partnerships that help create opportunities for Missourians," said Michelle Hataway, Director of the Missouri Department of Economic Development. "Google's commitment to community engagement, workforce development, and local initiatives demonstrates the type of corporate partnership that helps communities grow and prosper for generations to come."

By anchoring Google's infrastructure growth to tangible investments in generation capacity, energy affordability, and career opportunities, the company is reinforcing its dedication to being a responsible, long-term neighbor, and active community member in the Show-Me State. Learn more about Google's commitment to its data center communities at datacenters.google and Google in Missouri at g.co/economicimpact/missouri.

About Missouri Partnership

Missouri Partnership is a public-private economic development organization that attracts new jobs and investment to Missouri by promoting the state's competitive business strengths. Since 2008, Missouri Partnership has led and supported economic development projects in collaboration with partners across the state, generating thousands of jobs and billions in new capital investment. Learn more about our recent projects.

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SOURCE Missouri Partnership