Amazon Sellers Prepare for a Busy Holiday Season with a Unique Source of Capital

PEARL RIVER, N.Y., Oct. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- AccrueMe™ announced today its commitment to providing a total of $100 million in growth capital to Amazon Sellers with at least six months of profitability to help Sellers grow during Q4 and beyond. AccrueMe is aggressively reaching out to qualified Sellers to help them avoid a common mistake made when planning for Q4: managing inventory.

"Sellers are scrambling to buy enough inventory to take advantage of a frenzied Q4. With demand expected to skyrocket amid the pandemic, many are turning to AccrueMe to provide the capital needed for Seller growth," said Don Henig, co-founder of AccrueMe. "Funding from AccrueMe is an excellent way to keep inventories stocked and maximize profits in Q4."

Due to COVID-19, Amazon moved its successful Prime Day to the middle of October, so the four biggest sales days of the year will happen in close proximity for the first time ever: Prime Day, Black Friday, Cyber Monday and the holiday period. "AccrueMe is a game-changer for Sellers who need to build their inventory ahead of this shopping season," said CJ Rosenbaum, Esq., co-founder at Amazon Sellers Lawyer.

AccrueMe is the innovative fintech firm providing growth capital for Amazon Sellers. Unlike other financing available today, AccrueMe doubles a Seller's capital with no interest payments, no monthly payments, no personal guarantees, and no loss of ownership in the Seller's business. In return, AccrueMe receives a temporary, small percentage of the Seller's profits.

"AccrueMe defers its income and allows it to accrue to further help the Seller grow larger, faster," said Sam Kotch, co-founder of AccrueMe. "Because we never charge interest on the capital we've created a risk-reversal structure unlike standard lending programs."

Sellers interested in learning more can use the AccrueMe™ Calculator to see how growth capital could benefit their business' profitability.

About AccrueMe LLC:

AccrueMe™ is a one-of-a-kind fintech company based in NYC offering unique growth capital to Amazon Sellers with no required payments and no loss of ownership. The model was tested over the past 12 months and is now backed with $100,000,000 to invest in successful Sellers. AccrueMe invests in the Seller on a temporary basis and doesn't receive any permanent ownership. Interested Sellers can access tools to customize strategies and get funded at AccrueMe.com.

