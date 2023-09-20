AMAZON SHARES LATEST INVESTMENTS IN DELIVERY SERVICE PARTNERS FROM 'IGNITE LIVE'

News provided by

Amazon

20 Sep, 2023, 10:19 ET

Announcements include Rate Card Increases and New Value-Added Services for Delivery Service Partners

SEATTLE, Sept. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- 

BACKGROUND:
Launched in 2018, Amazon's Delivery Service Partner (DSP) program aims to empower the next generation of entrepreneurs by helping them establish and grow their own delivery businesses. Five years later, continued investments in the program have helped 3,500 entrepreneurs employ 279,000 drivers, generate $45 billion in revenues and deliver more than 20 million packages per day in more than 19 countries.

Experience the full interactive Multichannel News Release here: https://www.multivu.com/players/English/9101851-amazon-latest-investments-in-delivery-service-partners-from-ignite-live-conference/ 

Beryl Tomay reveals some of the major announcements from Las Vegas at Amazon's annual conference for Delivery Service Partners, Ignite Live. These announcements include rate card increases for Delivery Service Partners, along with new value-added services. She also discusses how the DSP program presents a tremendous opportunity to anyone who may want to start their own business, and create growth in their community, all with the backing and support of the largest e-commerce company in the world.

For more information visit: aboutamazon.com

MORE ABOUT BERYL TOMAY:
Beryl Tomay has been at Amazon for 18 years having joined in July 2005 as a Software Development Engineer. She was part of the small team that launched the original Kindle and remained in the Devices organization for the subsequent 8 years. She joined the nascent Last Mile organization in early 2014, and today is responsible for all of Amazon's Last Mile delivery businesses and capabilities, including the Delivery Service Partner, Amazon Flex and Hub Delivery programs. In addition, she oversees the Last Mile product and technology teams covering areas such as mapping, routing, capacity planning, pickup points, delivery station and driver experience technologies. Prior to Amazon, Beryl received her undergraduate degree in Mathematics and Computer Science from the University of Waterloo in Canada.

SOURCE Amazon

Also from this source

Nos dias 10 e 11 de outubro, membros Prime terão uma nova oportunidade de aproveitar ofertas exclusivas durante a Mega Oferta Amazon Prime

Amazon Brasil lança seu primeiro cartão de crédito no país em parceria com Bradesco e Mastercard

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.