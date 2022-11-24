Amazon Shipping and nShift team up to make next-day delivery options easier to offer

Next-day delivery options increasingly popular among online shoppers

LONDON, Nov. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A new collaboration will make it easier than ever for online retailers and web shops to give their customers the next-day delivery service they desire. From today, Amazon Shipping will be available on the nShift carrier library to businesses in the UK.

Next-day delivery options are increasingly popular with consumers, who continue to demand more from the online shopping experience. Amazon Shipping is an innovative shipping service provider that delivers orders from the websites and channels of e-commerce companies.

By making use of a technologically-driven logistics network, Amazon Shipping provides one delivery service for multiple selling channels. Through the service, end customers can provide delivery instructions and keep track of their order through a tracking hub.

nShift is the global leader in parcel delivery management and shipment software. Through nShift, companies can take control of the delivery experience and connect to more than 1000 delivery providers through the world's largest carrier library. This enables businesses to offer the optimal range of delivery options and improve their customer experience.

Ines van Gennip, Head of Amazon Shipping EU, said: "At Amazon Shipping, we're thrilled to provide parcel delivery solutions to customers of all types and sizes. By collaborating with nShift, we can offer even more businesses fast and reliable delivery speeds through our technology-driven logistics network. We're looking forward to working closely with nShift and their retailers and supporting them to grow their businesses."

Johan Hellman, Vice President Product & Carrier at nShift, said: "Consumers increasingly expect a next day delivery service and if e-commerce companies cannot offer one, they risk losing their competitive edge. By adding Amazon Shipping to our carrier library, we are providing our customers with another highly reliable and fast delivery service, enabling them to give consumers a delivery service that builds loyalty and encourages repeat purchase."

About nShift

nShift is the global leading provider of cloud delivery management solutions enabling frictionless shipment and return of almost one billion shipments across 190 countries a year. nShift's software is used globally by e-commerce, retail, manufacturing and 3PL shippers. The company is headquartered in London and Oslo. It has over 500 employees across offices in Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, United Kingdom, Poland, the Netherlands, Belgium and Romania.

About Amazon Shipping

Amazon Shipping offers a delivery solution to retailers and Amazon selling partners, providing fast and reliable delivery from their warehouse to their customers. By partnering with Amazon Shipping, retailers and selling partners can look forward to easy-to-understand rates, hassle-free claims, and dedicated support - all at the click of a button. Learn more by visiting the Amazon Shipping website here .

