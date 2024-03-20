Amazon Spring Sale 2024: Save 15% to 40% on Jackery Mini Power Stations, Solar Generators, and More

LONDON, March 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Just in time for the start of the outdoor season, Jackery is offering deep discounts on selected power stations and solar generators via Amazon. Suitable for canny savers and Easter Bunnies alike, the high-quality portable power solutions are available at heavily discounted prices from 20 to 25 March 2024 in the Jackery UK Amazon shop.

The highlight for anyone wanting to take their power station on board over the Easter holidays is the Explorer 100 Plus, available for the first time with a 21% discount for just £110. With 99 Wh and 128 Watts of power, the smallest power pack can power up to three mobile devices with energy simultaneously via one USB-A and two USB-C ports. The safe and long-lasting LFP battery is housed in the classic Jackery design and measures 126 x 87 x 86.5 mm, making it suitable for carry-on luggage.

If you need a 230-volt socket and a 12-volt connection in addition to USB, but still want a handy device, the Explorer 500 is available with a 40% discount. For just £334 instead of £556.99, it offers 518 Wh of capacity and 500 Watts of continuous power. This ensures it can power all the essentials for a camping or picnic trip, from cool boxes to cameras. Its compact size of 30 x 19.3 x 24.2 cm means it fits seamlessly into even the smallest tents or bike baskets.

For adventurous families looking for plenty of power, the Explorer 2000 Pro portable power station is the first choice. Boasting a capacity of 2,160 Wh and an impressive output of 2200 W, it can power up to seven devices simultaneously. Now available at a special price of just £1,399 (reduced from £1,999), the Explorer 2000 Pro represents a smart investment for reliable power when camping, gardening, or as a dependable emergency power source at home.

Find out more spring discounts in the Jackery UK Amazon shop from March 20-25, 2024.

