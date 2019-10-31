Amazon Strategies and the Amazon Shopper, 2019 Edition - Focus on Grocery, Pet Products and Supplies, Financial Services, Amazon Landscape

DUBLIN, Oct. 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Amazon Strategies and the Amazon Shopper, 2nd Edition" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Even while Amazon's sales have surpassed $200 billion, its heady growth continues. The report estimates Amazon's U.S. gross merchandise sales will comprise 43% of U.S. e-commerce sales in 2019, up from 28% in 2015, propelled by a combination of increasing retail category depth and breadth; increasing depth and breadth of its Amazon Prime loyalty program; significant technological innovation; and a major foray into omni-channel retailing. And yet the tide may be changing, as more and more retailers adapt to omni-channel realities.



For participants in markets affected by its growth, understanding Amazon's value proposition and its evolving relationship with the consumer across retail categories and channels is of paramount importance.



This report provides that insight in four parts:



The Amazon Landscape

Amazon Category Analysis: Grocery

Amazon Category Analysis: Pet Products and Supplies

Amazon Category Analysis: Financial Services

The Amazon Landscape focuses on Amazon consumer usage and engagement trends and related consumer usage and engagement strategies, as well as Amazon's competitive positioning.



Focusing on Amazon products and services engagement over time, analysis includes portraits of the Amazon shopper, the Amazon media user, and the Amazon Prime member; as well as Amazon's strategies to broaden its reach into U.S. homes and wallets. Analysis also includes total retail, e-commerce, and Amazon sales trends; retailer strategies used to fight back against Amazon, including Best Buy, Home Depot, Kohl's, and Walmart; delivery and pickup trends, including click-and-collect and subscription services and related retailer leadership; retailer-specific mobile app usage and the Amazon app experience; Alexa voise assistant usage and usage methods; and rationales for not using Alexa.



Amazon Category Analysis: Grocery focuses on online grocery purchasing trends over time to assess purchase channel (online and in-store) shifts and preferences according to major retailer and retailer channel, and it considers Amazon's foray into the online grocery market.



Analysis is devoted to the role Amazon plays in shaping grocery trends, with attention to Amazon cross-usage among major food retailers over time; consumer usage of Amazon services such as Amazon Fresh, Subscribe & Save, Prime Pantry, and Prime Now; and trends and strategies related to Whole Foods and physical store expansion. Data provided include Whole Foods and Amazon cross-usage and cross-pollination; online grocery usage trends; grocery retailer strategies used to fight back against Amazon, including Kroger and Walmart; Amazon cross-usage trends and online grocery potential among major supermarket/food retail chains; Amazon Prime Now usage by category and the Prime Now app experience; Subscribe & Save, Prime Pantry, and AmazonFresh usage trends; and meal kit and Amazon cross-usage and cross-pollination trends.



Amazon Category Analysis: Pet Products and Supplies focuses on consumer pet products purchasing trends over time to assess purchase channel (online, in-store, and multi-channel) shifts and preferences according to major retailer and retailer channel. As part of this focus, this report analyzes retailer loyalty over time and share of spend by purchase channel.



Throughout the report, analysis is devoted to the role Amazon plays in shaping these trends, cross-usage of Amazon by customers of other major pet product retailers, and Amazon's influence on online, in-store and multi-channel purchasing preferences. This chapter also analyses Amazon Subscribe & Save, Amazon Fresh, Prime Now, and other features and services as they relate to the company's approach to the pet category.



Amazon Category Analysis: Financial Services focuses on Amazon financial services and payments consumer usage and engagement trends and related consumer usage and engagement strategies, as well as Amazon's competitive positioning over time. It also assesses future opportunities and ramifications related to its current financial services and payments products as well as those in development. Much attention is paid to the Amazon loyalty and value proposition, its relationship to these financial services and payments products, and their mutual relationship to Amazon Prime.



Content coverage includes the Amazon cardholder loyalty in action; growth strategies and rationales, such as branch banking, installment payments, debit, Alexa-based applications, Amazon Pay, and Amazon Business; how Amazon's payment options to broaden the target audience; online payment method preferences among Amazon users and users of major competitors; and Amazon credit card usage and purchase value trends.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary

Report Scope

Report Summary

The Amazon Landscape

Amazon: Financial Services

Amazon: Food Products

Amazon: Pet Products

2. The Amazon Landscape

Amazon Sales Trends

Past the $200 Billion Mark yet 20%+ Growth Continues

Mark yet 20%+ Growth Continues Sales: Much More Than Selling Products

U.S. Net Sales Trends

U.S. Gross Merchandise Sales Trends

Will Amazon Have the Most Sales in 2022

Amazon E-Commerce Sales Versus the Competition

Amazon Products and Services

Amazon Products and Services Use Footprint

Digital Media: Amazon vs. the World

Going Toe-to-Toe with Amazon

Factors Important to Shopping for Products Online

Fighting Back with Services

Walmart Flexes In-Store Muscle

In-Store Services Use: Influence on Other Purchases

Walmart Personal Shopper Service: Jetblack

Not Just Walmart: Best Buy Services Help Weather E-Commerce Storm

To Partner or Not to Partner?

The Kohl's Success Story

Fighting Back: Best Buy

Home Delivery: Reading the Tea Leaves Pays Off

Physical Stores: a Click-and-Collect Renaissance

Leveraging the In-Store Experience: Customer Service

Leveraging the In-Store Experience: Omni-Channel Courtship

Leveraging the Digital Channel: In-Store Incentive

Bottom Line: Stable Growth After Years of Decline

Fighting Back: Home Depot

Omni-Channel Success

Digital Customer Service Enhancements Make a Difference

The Need for Delivery Speed

Bottom Line: Strong Sales Continue

Trends Shaping the Amazon Landscape

E-Commerce Continues to Grow Retail Sales Share

Internet-Only E-Commerce Outpacing Omni-Channel E-Commerce Sales Growth

Will Amazon Account for Half of E-Commerce Sales in 2022?

Delivery and Pick Up Trends

Home Delivery Still the General Rule

Amazon's Bread and Butter

But Amazon Can't Deliver Everything

Click-and-Collect Is Entering the Mainstream

Leading Click-and-Collect Retailers

Click-and-Collect Incentivizes In-Store Purchasing

How to Incentivize Click-and-Collect?

Subscription Services

Amazon Way Out Front

The App Experience

Retailer-Specific Mobile Apps Are an Important Means of Consumer Engagement

Retailer-Specific Mobile App Use Methods

The Amazon App Experience

All Things Alexa

"Okay, Google"; "Hey, Siri";... or Just "Alexa"?

Apple Left in the Dust?

Beyond the Speaker

Amazon Alexa Skills

Eye-Popping Opportunity

Why Not Use Alexa?

Alexa-Only Deals

The Amazon Prime User

Own Prime, Own the World?

Prime Benefits

A Value Wallop

Surpassing 100 Million Members

The Power of Prime: Engagement

3. Financial Services

Up Next: Branch Banking?

Up Next: Installment Payments?

Here Now: Voice Commerce

Ramifications and Opportunities

Payment Options to Broaden the Target Audience

Here Now: EBT and Amazon Prime for Lower-Income Consumers

Here Now: The Amazon Credit Builder Card

Up Next: Co-Branded Debit, Anyone?

B-2-B moves

Extended Terms

Amazon Business Prime American Express Card

Line-Item Detail on Commercial Cards

Data Analytics

Basket-Shaping Payment and Pricing Incentives

How It Works

Consumer Interest

Amazon and Payments

Amazon-Branded Consumer Credit Cards

The Nuts and Bolts: Amazon Visa Credit Cards

The Nuts and Bolts: Amazon Private Label Credit Cards

The first general-purpose private label credit card?

Cardholder Loyalty in Action: Let Me Count the Ways

Cardholder Loyalty in Action: Purchase Frequency and Purchase Value

Cardholder Loyalty in Action: Influence on Payment Methods Used on Amazon

Purchase Value Trends

Points: Powerful Amazon Currency

Shop with Points

A Win-Win

Gift Cards: A Strong Supplemental Payment Choice

An Assist: Amazon Prime Reload

Amazon Cash

Digital Wallet Moves

Amazon Pay

Online Payment Method Preferences

Credit Cards Online Payment Method of Choice

PayPal Digital Wallet Power

Differences in Online Payment Methods Used by Major Retailer

4. Food Products

E-Commerce Context

Amazon Grocery

Whole Foods Market

Amazon and Whole Foods: An Ideal Omni-Channel Grocery Partnership

Pricing: A Thorny Issue

Omni-Channel Purchasing and Delivery: Primed for Prime Now

Amazon Go, Go, Go

Online Grocery Usage Trends

Online Food/Grocery Ordering Usage Trends

Online Grocery Delivery Usage Trends

Click-and-Collect and the Amazon Grocery Shopper

Leading Click-and-Collect Retailers

Amazon Prime Now

The Amazon Prime Now App Experience

Subscribe & Save and the Amazon Grocery Shopper

Subscribe & Save usage penetration and assortment trends

Prime Pantry and the Amazon Grocery Shopper

AmazonFresh and the Amazon Grocery Shopper

Diminished Focus

AmazonFresh Pickup still a pilot

Meal Kits and the Amazon Grocery Shopper

Why meals kits make sense for Amazon

Product Assortment Trends

Key Competitors: Grocery Strategies

In Detail: Walmart

Well-Positioned

The Need to Grow SKUs

Shrinking the Superstore to Provide Convenience

The Last Mile: In-Home Delivery and Inventory Replenishment

In Detail: Kroger

Making Up Lost Ground

Anything, Anytime, Anywhere

Omni-Channel Traction

Righting the Ship

Expanding Food-Centric Offerings Through Partnerships and Acquisitions

Top Supermarket/Food Retail Chains: Usage Changes over Time

Bricks-and-Mortar and Online Grocery Retailer Usage

Supermarket/Food Retail Chains: Amazon Cross-Usage Trends

Supermarket/Food Retail Chains: Online Grocery Potential

5. Pet Products

Overall Pet Industry Sales

Pet Product E-Commerce

Online Shoppers for Pet Products: Demographics and Psychographics

Projected Channel and E-tail Shares in 2023

2015-2019 Pet Product Purchasing Trends by Retailer and Channel

Loyalty Holds Steady Even While Average Number of Purchase Channels Increases

Sole-Channel Pet Product Purchasers Segueing to Online Channel

Exclusive Use of Online Channel to Purchase Pet Products Gains Traction

Amazon Use and Cross-Use Trends

Amazon Users vs. Non-Users

Multi-Channel Pet Product Purchasing Analysis

Walmart Is the Top Brick-and-Mortar Pick Among Pet Product Shoppers

Amazon Top Website Among Pet Product Shoppers

Pet Product Subscription Service Use

Amazon Is Growing Stronger: Pet Food a Standout Success

Amazon Pets Subscribe & Save

Hitting the Trends

Private Label Pet? You Bet

Exclusivity

Humanization and Premiumization

Fresh Pet Food

Click-and-Collect Takes Hold

Leading Click-and-Collect Retailers

The New Consumer Expectation: Amazon Prime Now

Pet Products a Prime Now Draw

