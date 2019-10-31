Amazon Strategies and the Amazon Shopper, 2019 Edition - Focus on Grocery, Pet Products and Supplies, Financial Services, Amazon Landscape
DUBLIN, Oct. 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Amazon Strategies and the Amazon Shopper, 2nd Edition" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Even while Amazon's sales have surpassed $200 billion, its heady growth continues. The report estimates Amazon's U.S. gross merchandise sales will comprise 43% of U.S. e-commerce sales in 2019, up from 28% in 2015, propelled by a combination of increasing retail category depth and breadth; increasing depth and breadth of its Amazon Prime loyalty program; significant technological innovation; and a major foray into omni-channel retailing. And yet the tide may be changing, as more and more retailers adapt to omni-channel realities.
For participants in markets affected by its growth, understanding Amazon's value proposition and its evolving relationship with the consumer across retail categories and channels is of paramount importance.
This report provides that insight in four parts:
- The Amazon Landscape
- Amazon Category Analysis: Grocery
- Amazon Category Analysis: Pet Products and Supplies
- Amazon Category Analysis: Financial Services
The Amazon Landscape focuses on Amazon consumer usage and engagement trends and related consumer usage and engagement strategies, as well as Amazon's competitive positioning.
Focusing on Amazon products and services engagement over time, analysis includes portraits of the Amazon shopper, the Amazon media user, and the Amazon Prime member; as well as Amazon's strategies to broaden its reach into U.S. homes and wallets. Analysis also includes total retail, e-commerce, and Amazon sales trends; retailer strategies used to fight back against Amazon, including Best Buy, Home Depot, Kohl's, and Walmart; delivery and pickup trends, including click-and-collect and subscription services and related retailer leadership; retailer-specific mobile app usage and the Amazon app experience; Alexa voise assistant usage and usage methods; and rationales for not using Alexa.
Amazon Category Analysis: Grocery focuses on online grocery purchasing trends over time to assess purchase channel (online and in-store) shifts and preferences according to major retailer and retailer channel, and it considers Amazon's foray into the online grocery market.
Analysis is devoted to the role Amazon plays in shaping grocery trends, with attention to Amazon cross-usage among major food retailers over time; consumer usage of Amazon services such as Amazon Fresh, Subscribe & Save, Prime Pantry, and Prime Now; and trends and strategies related to Whole Foods and physical store expansion. Data provided include Whole Foods and Amazon cross-usage and cross-pollination; online grocery usage trends; grocery retailer strategies used to fight back against Amazon, including Kroger and Walmart; Amazon cross-usage trends and online grocery potential among major supermarket/food retail chains; Amazon Prime Now usage by category and the Prime Now app experience; Subscribe & Save, Prime Pantry, and AmazonFresh usage trends; and meal kit and Amazon cross-usage and cross-pollination trends.
Amazon Category Analysis: Pet Products and Supplies focuses on consumer pet products purchasing trends over time to assess purchase channel (online, in-store, and multi-channel) shifts and preferences according to major retailer and retailer channel. As part of this focus, this report analyzes retailer loyalty over time and share of spend by purchase channel.
Throughout the report, analysis is devoted to the role Amazon plays in shaping these trends, cross-usage of Amazon by customers of other major pet product retailers, and Amazon's influence on online, in-store and multi-channel purchasing preferences. This chapter also analyses Amazon Subscribe & Save, Amazon Fresh, Prime Now, and other features and services as they relate to the company's approach to the pet category.
Amazon Category Analysis: Financial Services focuses on Amazon financial services and payments consumer usage and engagement trends and related consumer usage and engagement strategies, as well as Amazon's competitive positioning over time. It also assesses future opportunities and ramifications related to its current financial services and payments products as well as those in development. Much attention is paid to the Amazon loyalty and value proposition, its relationship to these financial services and payments products, and their mutual relationship to Amazon Prime.
Content coverage includes the Amazon cardholder loyalty in action; growth strategies and rationales, such as branch banking, installment payments, debit, Alexa-based applications, Amazon Pay, and Amazon Business; how Amazon's payment options to broaden the target audience; online payment method preferences among Amazon users and users of major competitors; and Amazon credit card usage and purchase value trends.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
- Report Scope
- Report Summary
- The Amazon Landscape
- Amazon: Financial Services
- Amazon: Food Products
- Amazon: Pet Products
2. The Amazon Landscape
- Amazon Sales Trends
- Past the $200 Billion Mark yet 20%+ Growth Continues
- Sales: Much More Than Selling Products
- U.S. Net Sales Trends
- U.S. Gross Merchandise Sales Trends
- Will Amazon Have the Most Sales in 2022
- Amazon E-Commerce Sales Versus the Competition
- Amazon Products and Services
- Amazon Products and Services Use Footprint
- Digital Media: Amazon vs. the World
- Going Toe-to-Toe with Amazon
- Factors Important to Shopping for Products Online
- Fighting Back with Services
- Walmart Flexes In-Store Muscle
- In-Store Services Use: Influence on Other Purchases
- Walmart Personal Shopper Service: Jetblack
- Not Just Walmart: Best Buy Services Help Weather E-Commerce Storm
- To Partner or Not to Partner?
- The Kohl's Success Story
- Fighting Back: Best Buy
- Home Delivery: Reading the Tea Leaves Pays Off
- Physical Stores: a Click-and-Collect Renaissance
- Leveraging the In-Store Experience: Customer Service
- Leveraging the In-Store Experience: Omni-Channel Courtship
- Leveraging the Digital Channel: In-Store Incentive
- Bottom Line: Stable Growth After Years of Decline
- Fighting Back: Home Depot
- Omni-Channel Success
- Digital Customer Service Enhancements Make a Difference
- The Need for Delivery Speed
- Bottom Line: Strong Sales Continue
- Trends Shaping the Amazon Landscape
- E-Commerce Continues to Grow Retail Sales Share
- Internet-Only E-Commerce Outpacing Omni-Channel E-Commerce Sales Growth
- Will Amazon Account for Half of E-Commerce Sales in 2022?
- Delivery and Pick Up Trends
- Home Delivery Still the General Rule
- Amazon's Bread and Butter
- But Amazon Can't Deliver Everything
- Click-and-Collect Is Entering the Mainstream
- Leading Click-and-Collect Retailers
- Click-and-Collect Incentivizes In-Store Purchasing
- How to Incentivize Click-and-Collect?
- Subscription Services
- Amazon Way Out Front
- The App Experience
- Retailer-Specific Mobile Apps Are an Important Means of Consumer Engagement
- Retailer-Specific Mobile App Use Methods
- The Amazon App Experience
- All Things Alexa
- "Okay, Google"; "Hey, Siri";... or Just "Alexa"?
- Apple Left in the Dust?
- Beyond the Speaker
- Amazon Alexa Skills
- Eye-Popping Opportunity
- Why Not Use Alexa?
- Alexa-Only Deals
- The Amazon Prime User
- Own Prime, Own the World?
- Prime Benefits
- A Value Wallop
- Surpassing 100 Million Members
- The Power of Prime: Engagement
3. Financial Services
- Up Next: Branch Banking?
- Up Next: Installment Payments?
- Here Now: Voice Commerce
- Ramifications and Opportunities
- Payment Options to Broaden the Target Audience
- Here Now: EBT and Amazon Prime for Lower-Income Consumers
- Here Now: The Amazon Credit Builder Card
- Up Next: Co-Branded Debit, Anyone?
- B-2-B moves
- Extended Terms
- Amazon Business Prime American Express Card
- Line-Item Detail on Commercial Cards
- Data Analytics
- Basket-Shaping Payment and Pricing Incentives
- How It Works
- Consumer Interest
- Amazon and Payments
- Amazon-Branded Consumer Credit Cards
- The Nuts and Bolts: Amazon Visa Credit Cards
- The Nuts and Bolts: Amazon Private Label Credit Cards
- The first general-purpose private label credit card?
- Cardholder Loyalty in Action: Let Me Count the Ways
- Cardholder Loyalty in Action: Purchase Frequency and Purchase Value
- Cardholder Loyalty in Action: Influence on Payment Methods Used on Amazon
- Purchase Value Trends
- Points: Powerful Amazon Currency
- Shop with Points
- A Win-Win
- Gift Cards: A Strong Supplemental Payment Choice
- An Assist: Amazon Prime Reload
- Amazon Cash
- Digital Wallet Moves
- Amazon Pay
- Online Payment Method Preferences
- Credit Cards Online Payment Method of Choice
- PayPal Digital Wallet Power
- Differences in Online Payment Methods Used by Major Retailer
4. Food Products
- E-Commerce Context
- Amazon Grocery
- Whole Foods Market
- Amazon and Whole Foods: An Ideal Omni-Channel Grocery Partnership
- Pricing: A Thorny Issue
- Omni-Channel Purchasing and Delivery: Primed for Prime Now
- Amazon Go, Go, Go
- Online Grocery Usage Trends
- Online Food/Grocery Ordering Usage Trends
- Online Grocery Delivery Usage Trends
- Click-and-Collect and the Amazon Grocery Shopper
- Leading Click-and-Collect Retailers
- Amazon Prime Now
- The Amazon Prime Now App Experience
- Subscribe & Save and the Amazon Grocery Shopper
- Subscribe & Save usage penetration and assortment trends
- Prime Pantry and the Amazon Grocery Shopper
- AmazonFresh and the Amazon Grocery Shopper
- Diminished Focus
- AmazonFresh Pickup still a pilot
- Meal Kits and the Amazon Grocery Shopper
- Why meals kits make sense for Amazon
- Product Assortment Trends
- Key Competitors: Grocery Strategies
- In Detail: Walmart
- Well-Positioned
- The Need to Grow SKUs
- Shrinking the Superstore to Provide Convenience
- The Last Mile: In-Home Delivery and Inventory Replenishment
- In Detail: Kroger
- Making Up Lost Ground
- Anything, Anytime, Anywhere
- Omni-Channel Traction
- Righting the Ship
- Expanding Food-Centric Offerings Through Partnerships and Acquisitions
- Top Supermarket/Food Retail Chains: Usage Changes over Time
- Bricks-and-Mortar and Online Grocery Retailer Usage
- Supermarket/Food Retail Chains: Amazon Cross-Usage Trends
- Supermarket/Food Retail Chains: Online Grocery Potential
5. Pet Products
- Overall Pet Industry Sales
- Pet Product E-Commerce
- Online Shoppers for Pet Products: Demographics and Psychographics
- Projected Channel and E-tail Shares in 2023
- 2015-2019 Pet Product Purchasing Trends by Retailer and Channel
- Loyalty Holds Steady Even While Average Number of Purchase Channels Increases
- Sole-Channel Pet Product Purchasers Segueing to Online Channel
- Exclusive Use of Online Channel to Purchase Pet Products Gains Traction
- Amazon Use and Cross-Use Trends
- Amazon Users vs. Non-Users
- Multi-Channel Pet Product Purchasing Analysis
- Walmart Is the Top Brick-and-Mortar Pick Among Pet Product Shoppers
- Amazon Top Website Among Pet Product Shoppers
- Pet Product Subscription Service Use
- Amazon Is Growing Stronger: Pet Food a Standout Success
- Amazon Pets Subscribe & Save
- Hitting the Trends
- Private Label Pet? You Bet
- Exclusivity
- Humanization and Premiumization
- Fresh Pet Food
- Click-and-Collect Takes Hold
- Leading Click-and-Collect Retailers
- The New Consumer Expectation: Amazon Prime Now
- Pet Products a Prime Now Draw
6. Appendix
Companies Mentioned
- Amazon
- Apple
- Best Buy
- Home Depot
- Jetblack
- Kohl's
- Kroger
- PayPal
- Visa
- Walmart
- Whole Foods
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/et75vn
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
