Amazon Taps Trailblazing Language Learning Platform for Employee Upskilling Program, Career Choice

NEW YORK, March 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, EnGen announced that they have been selected as a language learning partner for Amazon's Career Choice program, providing Amazon's hourly employees access to English language learning. EnGen, the only Certified B Corporation devoted to serving immigrants and refugees through language learning, delivers career-focused personalized language learning technology with measurable outcomes to empower non-native English speakers to access economic opportunity.

"Across the country, language barriers remain a significant barrier to the 96% of adult English learners who possess numerous talents and skills, but simply lack the English needed to advance at their places of employment. By providing access to English language skills, we are both unlocking new opportunities for employees–and providing employers with new pools of talent," said Dr. Katie Brown, Founder and Chief Education Officer of EnGen. "Amazon is a great example of a diverse enterprise workforce, and we are thrilled to partner with them to further scale this work."

EnGen's platform aligns workplace innovation and social impact to give talented employees who are immigrants, refugees, or speakers of other languages the English skills they need to advance their careers. With ten patents, EnGen's technology has served over four million learners since 2012. The mobile-first platform, used across the United States, provides learners of any language background with effective, efficient, and accessible training so that they can pursue their career goals.

A recent study showed that 90% of EnGen learners have achieved at least one of their goals, and 79% ranked their job skill improvement at a 4 or 5 on a five-point scale. With hundreds of integrated pathways leveraging real-world content, the EnGen platform enables employees to communicate, understand job-specific information, and advance across a wide array of in-demand industries, including manufacturing, healthcare, hospitality, retail and construction.

Amazon's Career Choice program is an education benefit that empowers employees to learn new skills for career success at Amazon or elsewhere. The program meets individual learners where they are on their education journey through a variety of education and upskilling opportunities including full college tuition, industry certifications designed to lead to in-demand jobs, and foundational skills such as English language proficiency, high school diplomas, and GEDs. In the U.S., the company is investing $1.2 billion to upskill more than 300,000 employees by 2025 to help move them into higher-paying, in-demand jobs.

Amazon's Career Choice program has a rigorous selection process for third-party partner educators, choosing partners that are focused on helping employees through their education programs, assisting them with job placements, and overall offering education that leads to career success.

"We're looking forward to EnGen coming on board as an education partner for Career Choice, adding to the hundreds of best-in-class offerings available to our employees," said Tammy Thieman, Global Program Lead of Amazon's Career Choice program. "We're committed to empowering our employees by providing them access to the education and training they need to grow their careers, whether that's with us or elsewhere. We have intentionally cultivated a partner network of third-party educators and employers committed to providing excellent education, job placement resources, and continuous improvements to the experience. Today, over 50,000 Amazon employees around the world have already participated in Career Choice and we've seen first-hand how it can transform their lives."

For more information about Amazon's Career Choice, visit: https://www.aboutamazon.com/news/workplace/career-choice

About EnGen

EnGen is a Certified B Corporation that helps immigrants and refugees achieve self-sufficiency, economic mobility, civic participation, and a better quality of life through virtual English language education. Prior to launching in 2020, the award-winning language learning platform was built and refined for ten years and informed by data of over four million learners, and it features ten patents and has received a digital promises certification. Available on desktop, tablet and mobile, EnGen offers customized learning pathways that adapt to language level, real-world interests, and career goals. For more information about EnGen, visit https://getengen.com .

