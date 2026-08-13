AMAZON TEAMSTERS AND ALLIES PICKET CITY HALL FOR THE DELIVERY PROTECTION ACT

Amazon Workers Call on City Council, Mayor Mamdani to Pass Logistics Safety Bill

NEW YORK, Aug. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Amazon Teamsters and their allies held an informational picket today to call for passage of the Delivery Protection Act outside of New York City Hall. The action came just three days after the Teamsters held a massive rally in support of the bill and it secured the endorsement of both New York Mayor Zohran Mamdani and a supermajority of the New York City Council.

"Amazon Teamsters in New York City have experienced illegal firings, unsafe working conditions, and even bribery attempts from Amazon managers just within the last year. It is well past time to hold Amazon accountable in the five boroughs," said Randy Korgan, Director of the Teamsters Amazon Division. "The city council needs to do the right thing, stand with the workers who make New York City run, and pass the Delivery Protection Act immediately."

The Delivery Protection Act would require companies like Amazon to hire its workforce directly, essentially making Amazon's corrupt third-party "Delivery Service Partner" model illegal in New York City. Amazon uses the DSP model to underpay workers, ignore unsafe working conditions, and shield itself from accountability when it breaks the law or endangers communities. Injuries and other safety issues have skyrocketed in recent years as Amazon facilities have expanded across the city.

"For too long, companies like Amazon have operated in our city like it's the wild west, ignoring workers' rights, putting our communities in danger, and acting with impunity," said Tiffany Cabán, NYC Councilmember (D-22nd District) and author of the Delivery Protection Act. "Mark my words, we will pass the Delivery Protection Act to keep workers and our streets safe and to end the charade of huge corporations hiding behind third party contractors to evade accountability. We now have a supermajority of the Council co-sponsoring the bill and it's time to put it to a vote."

"New Yorkers should be able to count on convenient delivery without sacrificing safe jobs, safe streets, or basic accountability from the companies profiting from this system. The Delivery Protection Act will establish stronger protection for worker safety, employment, and responsible operations while bringing long-overdue oversight to an industry where major operators have too often hidden behind subcontractors," said Brendan Griffith, President of the New York City Central Labor Council. "To be clear: when these companies 'raise the alarm' of fewer jobs, higher prices, or service reductions, they are describing choices that they may make, not in the best interest of consumers and workers, but to protect their bottom line. With the Mayor's support and a supermajority of support in the City Council, it's time to bring the Delivery Protection Act over the finish line and put New York City's workers — who are also consumers — first."

"United Auto Workers Region 9A is proud to stand with Teamsters Local 804, Amazon Teamsters, and the entire union, along with our legislative allies like bill sponsor Tiffany Cabán and Mayor Mamdani in calling on the City Council to pass the Delivery Protection Act," said Brandon Mancilla, Director of UAW Region 9A. "Today, New York City can make a choice to side with working New Yorkers over billionaire Bezos. The UAW will always stand on the side of the working class against corporate greed, and with 34 sponsors and the mayor's support we call on this bill to heard, because these workers should not have to wait any longer!"

"Our union supports the Delivery Protection Act because no corporation should be allowed to profit off the labor of working people while avoiding responsibility for worker and community safety," said Nancy Higgins, President of the New York State Nurses Association. "It's time that big, private companies like Amazon are held accountable for the working conditions they create."

"For years, companies like Amazon have used subcontracting schemes to dodge accountability for how they treat their workforce. The Delivery Protection Act closes that loophole to give Amazon workers the protections they deserve," said Antonio Reynoso, Brooklyn Borough President. "These workers keep our city moving, and they deserve to do their job safely and with dignity. I'm proud to stand with the Teamsters and call on the City Council to pass the Delivery Protection Act now."

"From exploiting workers to polluting communities with unregulated last-mile facilities, Amazon has harmed working-class communities like mine for long enough," said Alexa Avilés, NYC Councilmember (D-38th District). "I'm proud to join Teamsters and concerned New Yorkers in advocating for the transformative Delivery Protection Act. It's time for Amazon to stop hiding and start paying up to protect their workers. Our communities suffer from the vast, unregulated truck emissions coursing through our neighborhoods. And the workers in those trucks suffer from dangerous and unlivable conditions. Major corporations don't get to call the shots in New York City, and the Delivery Protection Act will make that clear."

"The Delivery Protection Act is a needed step in holding accountable major corporations that have built their business on an unsafe and unfair subcontracting system," said Selvena N. Brooks-Powers, NYC Councilmember (D-31st District). "This system protects them from responsibility while leaving workers vulnerable. I'm grateful to Councilmember Cabán for her leadership on such a critical issue, and proud to stand in solidarity with the Teamsters today. With this legislation, workers can no longer be fired without respect for their rights, and they'll be given the tools they need to stand up for themselves."

"Every Amazon package delivered in New York City passes through the hands of a worker that the company must ultimately be responsible for," said Yusef Salaam, NYC Councilmember (D-9th District). "Amazon's DSP structure isn't an accident. It's a bad business model, and it treats human beings as disposable. The Delivery Protection Act will end it. If you profit from a workers' labor, you employ them directly. This means providing them with real training, real notice before termination, and real protection from retaliation. I'm proud to join with the Teamsters and my colleagues to pass this bill."

"Amazon's cowardly business model lets them hide behind third parties and dodge responsibility while workers and our neighbors get hurt," said Theodore Moore, ALIGN Executive Director and leader of the New Yorkers for a Fair Economy coalition. "The Delivery Protection Act will deliver justice for Amazon workers and make a trillion-dollar corporation take responsibility for their part in our city's safety. Today, we're standing with workers to say enough is enough — let's bring this bill to a vote."

Founded in 1903, the International Brotherhood of Teamsters represents over 1.3 million hardworking people in the U.S., Canada, and Puerto Rico. Visit Teamster.org for more information. Follow us on X @Teamsters and on Facebook at Facebook.com/teamsters.

Contact:

Matt McQuaid, (771) 241-0015

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SOURCE International Brotherhood of Teamsters