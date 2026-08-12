BREAKTHRU BEVERAGE TEAMSTERS WIN STRIKE

Members of Locals 600, 688, and 710 Preserve Protection of Rights Language

WASHINGTON, Aug. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- After nearly three months on the picket line, over 215 drivers and warehouse workers at Breakthru Beverage facilities in Cicero, Ill. and St. Louis have won their strike. The members of Teamsters Locals 600, 688, and 710 were forced into a work stoppage over the company's numerous unfair labor practices (ULPs).

The three four-year contracts include wage increases, protections for sick leave, and a pathway to earn seniority. The agreements also include hard-fought protection of contract rights, such as the lawful right to not cross or work behind a Teamsters picket line at their respective locations.

"Breakthru Beverage tried to divide our members by forcing them into an unnecessary strike and trying to continuously drag it out. Despite the company's despicable efforts, Teamsters stayed focused and continued to hold management accountable for their illegal behavior," said Teamsters General President Sean M. O'Brien. "The power of our solidarity is undeniable. These workers stood strong and showed Breakthru that when you pick a fight with one Teamster, you pick a fight with all of us."

Over 430 Teamsters nationwide exercised their individual and legal right to refuse to cross the striking workers' extended picket line in a show of support for their brothers and sisters.

"Teamsters at Breakthru were determined and refused to bend for any agreement that did not honor their worth," said Jeff Padellaro, Director of the Teamsters Brewery, Bakery, and Soft Drink Conference. "They refused to fall for any of management's tricks and showed what solidarity is all about. With hundreds of Breakthru Teamsters across the country behind them, our members in Illinois and Missouri were able to win a strong contract."

"I am proud of the solidarity, resilience, and commitment demonstrated by every Teamster throughout this process," said Ray Molett, a 10-year driver at Breakthru Beverage and member of Local 600. "We made our voices heard with unity and determination. And our contracts will afford us more respect on the job and make this company a more meaningful place to work."

Founded in 1903, the International Brotherhood of Teamsters represents 1.3 million hardworking people in the U.S., Canada, and Puerto Rico. Visit Teamster.org for more information. Follow us on X @Teamsters and on Facebook at Facebook.com/teamsters.

Contact:

Maura Drumm, (215) 510-3735

[email protected]

SOURCE International Brotherhood of Teamsters