BALLY'S BLACK HAWK CASINO WORKERS JOIN TEAMSTERS

110 Workers Join Local 455, Become First Casino Employees in Colorado to Unionize

BLACK HAWK, Colo., Aug. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- A group of 110 casino workers at Black Hawk Casino in Black Hawk, Colorado, have organized with Teamsters Local 455 through a card-check process. This win marks the first time in Colorado history that casino workers have unionized.

"The workers at Black Hawk Casino came together to secure a stronger voice on the job, and they've made history in the process," said Tommy Blitsch, Director of the Teamsters Convention, Trade Show, and Casino Division. "This victory is an inspiring reminder to casino workers across Colorado and nationwide that when you stand together, you can win a better future with the Teamsters."

The group of cooks, cashiers, bartenders, servers, housekeeping, maintenance technicians, slot attendants, and slot technicians joined the Teamsters for wage increases, improved benefits, and safer working conditions.

"This is an important moment for workers in Colorado and the entire casino industry," said Dean Modecker, Secretary-Treasurer of Local 455. "Our brothers and sisters at Local 455 are excited to welcome the newest bargaining unit to our family. And we're ready to represent and protect them in the fight for a fair first contract."

In November 2025, the International Brotherhood of Teamsters and Bally's reached a landmark neutrality agreement. Under the card check process, Bally's workers were able to choose union representation with the Teamsters by signing authorization cards.

"We saw an opportunity to make things better at work, and we took it," said Alexander Balza, a housekeeper and proud new member of Local 455. "These changes will make a real difference not only for us, but for our families as well."

Bally's Black Hawk operates three premier casino properties in Black Hawk, Colorado, offering a unified experience for guests and employees alike. The three casinos feature more than 540 slots, 33 table games, and a premier poker room.

Nationwide, the Teamsters represent nearly 6,000 members at casinos and casino hotels.

Founded in 1903, the International Brotherhood of Teamsters represents 1.3 million hardworking people in the U.S., Canada, and Puerto Rico. Visit Teamster.org for more information. Follow us on X @Teamsters and on Facebook at Facebook.com/teamsters.

Contact:

Maura Drumm, (215) 510-3735

[email protected]

SOURCE International Brotherhood of Teamsters