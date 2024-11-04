AMAZON TEAMSTERS IN SAN FRANCISCO DEMAND UNION CONTRACT NEGOTIATIONS

Amazon Has Failed to Meet Deadline to Recognize Union or File for an Election, In Violation of Labor Laws

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Amazon Teamsters at the DCK6 warehouse in San Francisco are demanding that Amazon bargain a union contract and are calling on the e-commerce giant to stop violating labor laws and recognize their union rights. The workers are organizing with the support of Teamsters Joint Council 7 and Local 2785. They delivered their bargaining demand in a march on management this morning.

Amazon is legally obligated to bargain because the company did not contest that a majority of workers support a union within the legally mandated two-week period, following the workers' October 2 demand for union recognition.

"Amazon is the company it is today because of the workers," says Dori Goldberg, an Amazon worker at DCK6. "It is time that Amazon stops shirking its responsibilities and meets us at the bargaining table. We deserve a contract that respects our worth."

DCK6 workers have been organizing with the Teamsters since last year and are fighting for better pay, safe working conditions, and a voice on the job. Many work part-time and are denied basic benefits.

The workers have already used their union power to force concessions from Amazon.

"Since we announced that we are a union, Amazon has tried to placate us by reducing our workload, showering us in free lunches and Amazon swag, and adding additional safety staff," says Josh Black, an Amazon worker at DCK6. "These changes are only inspiring us to keep organizing for a union contract that guarantees the good jobs we deserve. We are incredibly proud to join the Teamsters and are unified to tell Amazon with one voice that we will not be taken advantage of."

Workers also confronted management over Amazon's illegal retaliation and harassment of workers.

"Amazon is scared of the power we are building," says Janeé Roberts, an Amazon worker at DCK6. "They are trying to intimidate us, but it is not going to work. We are fighting back against Amazon's illegal union busting and supporting our coworkers."

On October 3, DCK6 Amazon Teamsters won the support of San Francisco Mayor London Breed and other city officials, who rallied with them outside the warehouse and demanded that Amazon recognize their union. The more than 100 workers at DCK6 represent the first-ever group of Amazon warehouse workers to demand union recognition outside of the National Labor Relations Board (NLRB) election process.

Drivers and warehouse workers across the country are organizing with the Teamsters in ever-growing numbers. Amazon workers at four facilities have organized unions with the Teamsters in recent months. In June, Amazon Labor Union affiliated with the Teamsters as well.

"It is time for every Amazon worker to stand up and fight for the wages and respect that we deserve," says Leah Pensler, an Amazon worker at DCK6. "You don't have to be afraid. We organized, we are still here, and we are winning. Join us."

