AMAZON TEAMSTERS URGE PASSAGE OF DELIVERY PROTECTION ACT AT NYC COUNCIL HEARING

Grassroots Mobilization Drives Momentum for First-of-its-Kind Legislation

NEW YORK, April 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Amazon Teamsters and their allies rallied at city hall today in support of the Delivery Protection Act, later testifying in favor of the bill before the New York City Council Committee on Consumer and Worker Protection. The landmark legislation, introduced by Councilmember Tiffany Cabán, would outlaw Amazon's controversial Delivery Service Partner (DSP) model across the five boroughs.

"For too long, Amazon has posed an existential threat to the safety of its workers and our neighborhoods," said Thomas Gesualdi, President of Teamsters Joint Council 16. "This company is using every trick in the book to try to kill the Delivery Protection Act, but there is nothing they can do to stop the Teamsters."

Amazon uses a network of third-party contractors known as DSPs to control workers and avoid legal responsibility for last-mile operations. This model creates dangerous conditions for DSP workers and communities alike. Last year, the New York City Comptroller's office found that injury rates at last-mile delivery facilities in the city are more than triple the national average for private employers, a staggering figure driven in large part by Amazon's operations.

"Amazon Teamsters generate billions for this company in New York City alone, yet they face the most dangerous working conditions in the industry," said Randy Korgan, Director of the Teamsters Amazon Division. "Amazon has proven it does not care about the safety of its workers or the communities they deliver to or taking accountability and responsibility for the Amazon Drivers that wear their brand. The Delivery Protection Act is the only way to hold Amazon accountable in New York City."

The Delivery Protection Act was reintroduced earlier this year and quickly secured majority support in the city council after an intense lobbying campaign led by rank-and-file Amazon Teamsters and their allies.

"This bill is supported by a diverse and massive coalition of DSP drivers just like me. And it's opposed by a trillion-dollar behemoth and its proxies," said Matt Multari, an Amazon driver at the DBK1 facility in Queens. "For the safety of our communities and Amazon workers, the City Council needs to pass the Delivery Protection Act."

Founded in 1903, the International Brotherhood of Teamsters represents over 1.3 million hardworking people in the U.S., Canada, and Puerto Rico. Visit Teamster.org for more information. Follow us on X @Teamsters and on Facebook at Facebook.com/teamsters.

Contact:

Matt McQuaid, (771) 241-0015

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SOURCE International Brotherhood of Teamsters