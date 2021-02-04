Amazon VA for Sellers Worldwide Now Available at Virtual Assistant Academy (VAA)

HADERA, Israel, Feb. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Virtual Assistant Academy (VAA), a Philippines-based organization, is now helping Amazon sellers find the best virtual assistants for their business. VAA is the world's first company with specialized skills in virtual assistant services for Amazon sellers. The company's popular Amazon VA service covers locating, screening, training and supporting high-quality Amazon VAs in the Philippines and matching them with Amazon sellers across the globe. The company also offers PPC specialists, social media experts, and graphic design experts in addition to Amazon experts.

The term virtual assistant refers to someone providing administrative support to business owners online or offsite. Amazon virtual assistants offer an array of skills and perform multiple tasks to help sellers grow their Amazon business. An Amazon virtual assistant can perform everyday tasks, such as

competitor analysis and market research;

inventory management;

customer service;

listing creation and optimization;

order processing and much more.

With virtual assistants' help, Amazon sellers can reduce overhead significantly while minimizing employee obligations and freeing up their time.

VAA is the brainchild of successful private label Amazon business owners Gilad and Hila Freimann. They needed extra help in their daily Amazon operations and founded VAA after a futile search for a VA in the Philippines. To ensure the best candidates' selection, the company screens them thoroughly based on their dedication, commitment and skills. VAA always takes adequate steps to ensure that its virtual assistants are up to date on the latest tools, features and trends in Amazon.

"We invest significant resources in our VAs, including a thorough screening and selection process, intensive month-long Amazon training for accepted candidates, ongoing professional development and a warm, supportive community. For Amazon sellers, hiring with VAA means partnering with a highly skilled and motivated Amazon VA who is committed to a long-term working relationship. You can rely on your VA as a dedicated employee who will deliver consistently high-quality work on an efficient, ongoing basis. And that means peace of mind for you," Gilad mentions.

To benefit from VAA's high-quality Amazon support services, business owners must first set up a consultation with Gilad Freimann. He matches businesses with their most suitable VAs and helps them ascertain the required number of monthly hours. After a thorough assessment of the company and its requirements, the ideal VA is chosen from its talent pool.

"Every Amazon business is different, and the right VA is different too. Your chosen VA will have the skills and personality to best meet the goals of your business. For example, if your main requirement is customer service, we'll choose a VA who is sociable, service-oriented and patient, with the ability to provide the very best service to your customers. If you need assistance with your PPC campaigns, we'll select for you one of our PPC experts who is highly analytical and numbers-oriented," Gilad added.

About VAA:

VAA specializes in locating, screening, training and supporting high quality Amazon VAs in the Philippines, and matching them after with Amazon sellers all over the world. VAA has Amazon trained VA's, PPC Specialists VA's, Social Media and Graphic Designers.

