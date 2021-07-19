Amazon Veteran Joins Upstox as the New CTO, a Search Driven by Purple Quarter

Thippesha Dyamappa took over the leadership role on July 15

BENGALURU, India, July 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Discount broking platform, Upstox has expanded its core leadership team onboarding Ex-Amazon and Ex-Sabre, Thippesha Dyamappa for heading its tech teams based in the US and Bangalore. Bespoke CTO search firm Purple Quarter closed the CXO role based on Upstox's mandate to the team.

With Upstox's burgeoning tech landscape and products, the rapidly scaling consumer-facing platform approached Purple Quarter in search of a Tech Leader to align their tech org on the product-side adhering to their large scale consumer base. The specialised tech-head search firm's detailed assessment of Upstox's current position, challenges and roadmap ahead, helped map a suitable leader profile for the high-growth startup.

"In this highly conducive fintech scene, Upstox needs a leader to scale its already growing platform. Thippesha is a global leader with diverse experience in leading multi-fold billion-dollar companies over the years. I am certain that Thippesha's move to Upstox will bring tremendous pace to their already accelerating platform. I congratulate both and thank Upstox for placing their trust in us," says Roopa Kumar, Founder & COO, Purple Quarter.

As the Chief Technology Officer, Thippesha will oversee Upstox's technology vision, strategy, innovation of products, and the entire technology org. Given the rate of immense digital transformation in Fintech in India and the US, he will help build and support transformational technology systems that will scale the next phase of Upstox's growth.

Speaking on the appointment, Shrini Viswanath, Co-founder, Upstox said, "Upstox has been at the forefront of cutting-edge innovation evident in the plethora of our quality product offerings. With Thippesha onboard, we envision notching it up higher! I am thrilled to welcome Thippesha and excited to work together on scaling the platform's capabilities," adding, "And shoutout to the Purple Quarter team for their dedicated efforts at ensuring a streamlined approach in the entire search process. It's been a great experience, right from opening discussions to the final closure!"

Prior to Upstox, Thippesha was the Director of Software Development & International Consumer Business at Amazon's Seattle office where he was responsible for a portfolio of technology systems and products. With a career spanning over 20+ years, Thippesha is a recognized technical leader and functional expert having built best-in-class organizations, innovative, scalable, and operationally excellent systems to support the growth strategies across global geographies and improve customer lives.

"I am elated to be a part of team Upstox during this hyper-growth period and innovate and build world-class technology products that will empower customers to own financial assets and help to achieve their financial freedom. I want to thank Purple Quarter for connecting me to this opportunity. They have been very transparent and helpful throughout the whole process. Purple Quarter has been a great partner for bringing CTO executives and opportunities together, and I would recommend them for efficient technology executive recruitment," says Thippesha on his Purple Quarter experience.

Purple Quarters' unmatched tech network and comprehensive end-to-end search process have been instrumental in securing multiple key leadership positions for the likes of Licious, Swiggy, PharmEasy, Urban Company, hike, Vedantu, Urban Company, LendingKart, Acko and more.

About Purple Quarter

Purple Quarter is a bespoke CTO search firm based out of Bangalore. In less than four years, it has mapped over 4000+ leaders across the globe. Its singular approach to tech leadership hiring has given Purple Quarter a detailed acumen into the Tech Leadership hiring space, especially in the startup ecosystem. Its robust clientele includes early stage to mature startups such as Inmobi, Swiggy, Acko, PharmEasy, hike, Urban Company and many more.

For Tech Leadership requirements, write to us at [email protected] or visit: https://purplequarter.com/

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1532295/Purple_Quarter_Logo.jpg





SOURCE Purple Quarter