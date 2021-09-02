Amazon Video Editor VAs Introduced by VAA Philippines

HADERA, Israel, Sept. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- VAA Philippines is pleased to announce that it is now adding professional video editors to its virtual assistant service. The company carefully screens candidates with impeccable video editing skills as well as knowledge of Amazon specifics for video content. The company is already renowned as the world's first dedicated virtual assistant service provider for Amazon sellers, specializing in matching Amazon sellers around the world with highly skilled virtual assistants in the Philippines.

"Digital video ads present advertisers' prime opportunities for data collection, brand exposure, enhanced targeting, and personalization – capabilities that traditional forms of ads can't compete with. Video ads give advertisers unique opportunities to engage and convert prospects better than standard image ads — making them the future of digital advertising," said a spokesperson from VAA Philippines.

VAA Philippines offers specialized support for all graphic design aspects of running an Amazon store. The company's VAs are already highly proficient in using the leading graphics software such as Photoshop and Illustrator. Some of their core competence areas include designing and editing images and visual elements, white-background image editing, optimization of existing images, creation of images and infographics adapted to the Amazon platform, logo design, preparation of advanced graphics files, and much more. With the addition of professional video editors with Amazon experience, VAA Philippines' clients can now receive help with creating videos for their Amazon business.

Successful private label Amazon business operators Gilad and Hila Freimann started VAA Philippines in 2017. The company follows a thorough screening and selection process for its virtual assistants, and all hires must attend an intensive month-long Amazon training program. The specialist VAs from VAA Philippines are always up-to-date with the latest tools, features and trends in Amazon.

About VAA Philippines

VAA specializes in locating, screening, training and supporting high quality Amazon VAs in the Philippines, and matching them after with Amazon sellers all over the world. VAA has Amazon trained VA's, PPC Specialists VA's, Social Media and Graphic Designers.

