Amazon Virtual Assistants Save Sellers Valuable Time and Money Says Brand

HADERA, Israel, Nov. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Virtual Assistant Academy Philippines (VAA) is the industry leader of Amazon Virtual Assistants (VAs), providing Amazon sellers with VAs that are highly skilled, motivated and always up-to-date with the latest tools, features and trends in Amazon. Having a VA will strengthen any business, providing a specialized skill set and saving sellers valuable time and money to focus on growing and promoting their business.

"Our VAs are hand-picked for their commitment, skill and service orientation. They undergo thorough professional testing and training to ensure the highest quality service delivery," says the company's senior spokesperson. "Candidates who demonstrate exceptional skill or capability in a particular area may be selected to undergo further specialist training, such as PPC training. Our VAs receive ongoing training, so they are always learning, growing and developing the very latest Amazon industry skills."

The company describes the assistant for Amazon business services it offers to Amazon sellers;

Amazon Expert: Amazon Expert VAs are comprehensively trained in Amazon seller operations and are equipped to manage the daily technical and administrative tasks. With thorough knowledge of all operational needs of an Amazon business and familiarity with Seller Central, Amazon Experts successfully handle a range of responsibilities including customer service, emails, feedback, reviews and refunds, handle a wide range of product listings, monitor daily lists, track inventory, product sourcing, handling of suppliers, monitoring and research of competitors, manage all necessary communications with Amazon regarding open cases and searching for new products.

PPC Specialist: PPC Specialist VAs are specially selected for their mathematical and analytical skills and display expert knowledge of Amazon Sponsored Products practices, including downloading and analyzing search term reports, keyword research (both manual and software based), creating and running new campaigns (both manual and automated), bid optimization and ACoS calculations and a working knowledge of all existing tools in Seller Central, Exact Keywords, Phrase Keyword and Negative Keywords. Amazon sellers can choose between two PPC management tracks - a seller can manage ongoing PPC activities directly with their VA or the company will manage the VA for its clients.

Social Media Expert: Social Media Experts specialize in social media marketing and community management with a deep familiarity of Facebook and Instagram. They assist Amazon sellers in running their social media pages and activities daily, when and how to promote Amazon sellers and products and how to reach new audiences and customers. Social Media Expert VAs also handle editing of graphics and images for Facebook and Instagram posts, management of Facebook and Instagram business pages, running Facebook groups and running campaigns to promote products to target audiences.

Graphic Design Expert: VAA Graphic Design Experts are trained graphic editors, with specialized skills to help Amazon sellers with all the graphic design aspects of running their store. Experienced in the leading graphics software, including Photoshop and Illustrator, VAs will assist in the ongoing, day-to-day needs of Amazon sellers in graphics and design, designing and editing images and visual elements, white-background image editing, optimization of existing images, creation of images and infographics adapted to the Amazon platform, logo design, preparation of advanced graphics files and video editing for all digital marketing activity and social media campaigns.

The company is devoted to ensuring the smoothest transition possible into working with a VA by providing the best tips and guidance, assisting with the client's introductory phone call with their new VA and creating a weekly work schedule and briefing the VA about the client's business. From there, Amazon sellers can easily and efficiently communicate with their VAs via telephone, WhatsApp and Skype, drastically reducing the time it takes to complete everyday tasks.

"By delegating the necessary but time consuming tasks, you'll have more time and energy to focus on the bigger picture," the company concludes.

About VAA Philippines

VAA specializes in locating, screening, training and supporting high quality Amazon VAs in the Philippines, and matching them after with Amazon sellers all over the world. VAA has Amazon trained VA's, PPC Specialists VA's, Social Media and Graphic Designers.

