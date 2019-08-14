Amazon Withdraws Claims Seeking to Impose Charon Intl. Trading, Inc.'s Debt, Rosenbaum Famularo, P.C.

LONG BEACH, N.Y., Aug. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- In light of undisputed evidence that Amazon failed to comply with consumer lending laws, Amazon withdrew its attempt to hold an individual person responsible for money that Amazon loaned to a corporation. The law and the facts Amazon faced can be accessed here.

In Amazon Capital Services, Inc., v. Charon Intl. Trading, Inc., Amer. Arb. Assoc. # 01-18-002-0327:

Amazon approached a corporation to accept a loan. Amazon required the corporation use the money to sell more products on Amazon, entitling Amazon to fees;

Amazon never obtained any personal guarantee and solely indebted the corporation;

Amazon asserted claims against the shareholder that were never documented by Amazon;

Amazon offered no denial that it failed to comply with Consumer Credit Protection Laws including:

Federal Laws : The Federal Consumer Protection Act Equal Credit Opportunity Act

Fair Debt Collection Act Fair Credit Reporting Act

Truth in Lending Act







State Laws : Washington Consumer Protection Act1 Florida's Consumer Collection Practices Act2

When the shareholder stood up to Amazon with the law and the facts, Amazon chose to avoid an adverse decision and withdrew all of its claims against the corporation's shareholder.

CJ is a partner of Rosenbaum Famularo, P.C., a law firm that helps people and companies that sell products on Amazon.com ("Amazon Sellers"). The firm authored six books for Amazon Sellers and maintains AmazonSellersLawyer.com: a depository of information for Amazon Sellers. CJ and his partner Anthony Famularo, Esq., have been quoted in media around the world, Anthony testified before California's legislature, and they teach courses to over 20,000 Amazon Sellers each year at Sellers' training events around the world.

Contact: Cory Jay ("CJ") Rosenbaum, Esq.

CJR@AmazonSellersLawyer.com / 212-256-1109

1 Even though Amazon Capital Services, Inc., is a Delaware corporation, it claims to operate under Washington State's laws.

2 Charon International is a Florida corporation.

