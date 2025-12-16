AMAZON WORKERS AT DJT6 FACILITY IN RIVERSIDE LAUNCH UNION DRIVE WITH TEAMSTERS

Workers Stage Midnight Walkout Demanding Better Working Conditions

RIVERSIDE, Calif., Dec. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Amazon warehouse workers at the DJT6 facility in Riverside — one of the company's largest delivery stations nationwide — have launched a campaign to organize with the Teamsters.

Workers at the facility are joining forces with Teamsters Local 1932 to win better pay, safer working conditions, and respect for the value they bring to the e-commerce giant. Following the announcement that they are organizing with the Teamsters, night shift workers who load the company's delivery vans held a walkout early Tuesday morning.

"Amazon workers in Riverside are not afraid to take on one of the world's wealthiest corporations," said Randy Korgan, Director of the Teamsters Amazon Division and Secretary-Treasurer of Local 1932. "During the holidays, DJT6 workers play a crucial role not only for Amazon, but for millions of people across Southern California. They are done having their concerns go unnoticed by management and are taking the next steps toward having the full weight and support of the Teamsters behind them."

Workers at DJT6 were inspired by the nationwide strike at Amazon in the days leading up to Christmas 2024, including actions at KSBD, Amazon's regional air hub in nearby San Bernardino. Amazon workers have already organized with the Teamsters at four other Southern California facilities, including at KSBD, DAX5 in City of Industry, DFX4 in Victorville, and DAX8 in Palmdale.

"We do the work that keeps Amazon running every single day," said Samuel Padilla, an Amazon DJT6 warehouse worker. "We are organizing so we can have a real say in our working conditions and the means provide for ourselves and our families. Amazon keeps pushing us to our limits, and we deserve better."

DJT6 workers are the latest group to announce they are organizing with the Teamsters, joining over 200 drivers in Queens, New York, and Amazon CDL drivers in Shepherdsville, Kentucky. Together, these campaigns are part of a nationwide movement to join the Teamsters that has grown to nearly 10,000 Amazon workers.

Founded in 1903, the International Brotherhood of Teamsters represents over 1.3 million hardworking people in the U.S., Canada, and Puerto Rico. Visit Teamster.org for more information. Follow us on X @Teamsters and on Facebook at Facebook.com/teamsters.

Contact:

Matt McQuaid, (771) 241-0015

[email protected]

SOURCE Teamsters Union