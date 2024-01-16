Amazon.com Digital Transformation Strategy Analysis Report 2023: Accelerators, Incubators, and Other Innovation Programs

DUBLIN, Jan. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Amazon.com - Digital transformation strategies" company profile has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides insight into Amazon's tech activities, including its digital transformation strategies, its innovation programs, its technology initiatives, its estimated ICT budget, and its major ICT contracts.

Amazon.com Inc (Amazon) is an online retailer and web services provider. The company retails a variety of products including apparel, auto & industrial items, beauty & health products, electronics, groceries, books, games, jewelry, kids and baby products, movies, music, sports goods, toys, and tools among others through online platforms and brick-and-mortar stores. The company's platforms are also used by various third parties for selling their goods.

Scope

  • Amazon is one of the first retail companies in the world to use artificial intelligence (AI) and its subset - machine learning (ML) - to suggest products to customers. The Amazon recommendation engine, Amazon Go Store, and Alexa - the three most popular Amazon products - are powered by AI and ML. The company follows a unique AI strategy called the flywheel approach to ensure that AI and ML-based innovations and insights are not confined to just one department but are shared among departments across the organization.
  • Amazon developed and deployed a data lake called Galaxy data lake to store, govern, discover, and share enterprise-wide data. By storing enterprise-wide data in open standards-based data formats, the data lake allows Amazon to use a variety of data analytics tools to quickly draw insights and make informed business decisions at the company-wide level.
  • Amazon uses a variety a robots to optimize its warehouse and supply chain operations. In 2022, the company launched Proteus, an autonomous mobile robot which quickly moves goods in a warehouse, and Cardinal, an AI-based robotic work cell that quickly sorts packages in a warehouse. In 2023, the company paired up Proteus and Cardinal in one of its fulfillment centers near Nashville, Tennessee, to test how they work in tandem on an outbound dock.

Key Topics Covered:

  • Overview
  • Digital Transformation Strategy
  • Accelerators, Incubators, and Other Innovation Programs
  • Technology Focus
  • Technology Initiatives
  • Venture Arm: Alexa Fund
  • Investment
  • Acquisitions
  • Partnerships and Investment Network Map
  • ICT Budget and Contracts
  • Key Executives
  • Contact the Publisher

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

  • Meta
  • Visa
  • Pine Labs
  • BillDesk
  • Volvo
  • General Motors
  • Halfords
  • Cybic
  • Cashify
  • Inpher
  • Hopscotch
  • FreshToHome
  • M1xchange
  • Smallcase
  • Tado
  • Conservation Labs
  • Fiddler AI
  • Symbl.AI
  • Voiceflow
  • Preemadonna

