Amazon.com Online Sellers select Davinci Virtual Office Solutions

SALT LAKE CITY, Aug. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Amazon informed its U.S. sellers last month that they will be required to display their business name and address on their Amazon.com seller profile page by September 1, 2020. The mandate will ensure a consistent baseline of seller information to help customers make informed shopping decisions.

Amazon.com Online Sellers are now leveraging cost effective business addresses from Davinci Virtual Office Solutions to ensure transparency, legitimacy and compliance with the new mandate while still being able to operate remotely during COVID-19 and beyond. Davinci's onboarding process requires all virtual office address clients to complete a mandatory corporate information disclosure, identity verification and notarized documentation process. Clients can choose from over 2,000 prime business addresses, mail receipt and forwarding services, access to temporary workspace and reliable live receptionist services.

"As the world has moved rapidly to transacting online, e-commerce companies like Amazon.com have become the default point of purchase for just about everything. It's critical for Amazon's customers to transact with trust. Davinci's virtual offices combined with our diligent compliance process add legitimacy and transparency to Amazon sellers and other e-merchants," said Martin Senn, CEO of Davinci Virtual Office Solutions.

Davinci Virtual Office Solutions was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah. The company provides virtual office and workspace solutions to over 60,000 companies and entrepreneurs throughout the U.S., Canada, Europe, Central America, Africa, Asia and Australia. Clients can obtain prime business addresses, on demand meeting & work spaces and live receptionist services – instantly – with the click of a button.

For more information please visit www.davincivirtual.com or contact 888-863-3423.

About Davinci:

Davinci is the leading provider of turnkey virtual office and virtual communications solutions. Davinci offers virtual office locations and services worldwide. With professional business addresses in 2,000 prime locations, Davinci helps businesses maintain a global presence on a local budget.

Davinci's live receptionist services include local or toll-free telephone and fax numbers, live call answering, screening and forwarding, outbound calling, appointment scheduling, order taking, and much more.

DavinciMeetingRooms.com is a comprehensive online reservation platform for business, providing access to over 5,000 conference rooms, day offices, and meeting spaces around the globe. Users can book professionally equipped meeting spaces, as well as critical add-on services such as LCD projectors, video conferencing, wi-fi, catering services and secretarial support.

Media Contact:

Serena Johnston

801-990-9200

SOURCE Davinci Virtual Office Solutions

Related Links

http://www.davincivirtual.com

