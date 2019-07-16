Amazon.com Prime Day Bose Headphones & Sonos Soundbar Deals (2019): The Best Audio Sales of 2019 Listed by Deal Stripe

BOSTON, July 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Deal Stripe have revealed their list of the best Bose headphones & Sonos speaker deals available for Prime Day 2019. Links to their top picks are listed below.

Best Sonos Prime Day Deals:

● Save $118 on the Sonos 5.1 Surround Set Home Theater System - get richer and more powerful sound with this complete home theater system on sale now on Amazon

● Save $20 on the Sonos Bridge for Sonos Wireless Network - save more when you join Prime and buy this bridge to connect your Sonos system to your home router

● Save $35 on the Sonos Play:5 Ultimate Wireless Smart Speaker for Streaming Music & Cat-6 Ethernet Patch Cable - this best-selling speaker & cable bundle is on sale now

● Save up to $118 on Sonos speakers & soundbars at the Amazon Prime Day sale - including discounts on best-selling home theater systems, speakers & soundbars

Best Bose Headphones Deals:

● Save 43% off on the Bose QuietComfort 25 Noise Cancelling Headphones - these noise-reducing headphones are specially designed for Apple devices

● Save 61% off on the Bose SoundSport In-Ear Headphones - work-out without worry with these top-rated sweat-resistant earphones

● Save $60 on the Bose SoundSport Free Headphones - these truly wireless sport earbuds are designed for total freedom of movement

● Save 31% off on the Bose SoundLink Around-Ear Wireless Headphones II - experience deep, immersive sound with these comfortable headphones

● Save 22% off on the Bose SoundLink Bluetooth Headphones - these wireless headphones boast up to 15 hours of battery life

Best Bose Speaker & Soundbar Deals:

● Save 50% off on the Bose Soundwear Companion Wearable Speaker - enjoy hands-free and ears-free sound with this highly-rated wireless wearable speaker

● Save $40 on the Bose SoundLink Color Bluetooth Speaker II (Limited Edition) - this limited edition Bluetooth speaker is on sale now at Amazon

● Save $131 on the Bose Wave Music System IV - fill your room with clear, high-performance sound with this best-selling speaker

● Save $50 on the Bose Solo 5 TV Soundbar Sound System with Universal Remote Control - upgrade your TV's sound quality or stream music from any device

● Save $110 on the Bose 301-V Stereo Loudspeakers - this top-rated set of compact speakers from Bose gives you a more powerful sound despite their small size

● Save 31% off on the Bose 201 Bookshelf Speakers - this top-rated speaker uses direct/reflecting technology to create spacious stereo sound

● Save up to $150 on Bose headphones, speakers & soundbars at the Amazon Prime Day sale - including price drops on Bose QuietComfort noise cancelling headphones, SoundSport in-ear headphones & Solo soundbar systems

Whilst Prime Day Lightning deals are reserved exclusively for members of Amazon Prime, regular shoppers can still access other deals. Check out the full range of live deals on Amazon's Prime Day page .

Originally Prime Day was a one-day sales event. In recent years Amazon has extended the duration of the sale and this year's two day event is the longest to date. Shoppers across 17 countries enjoyed last year's sale, with deals available in the Netherlands, Singapore and Australia for the first time. Globally, the best-selling items on Prime Day 2018 included Bose headphones, Instant Pot cookers, 23andMe DNA tests, robot vacuum cleaners and Amazon devices.

When does the Prime Day 2019 sale start? This year Prime Day begins at midnight Pacific Time (3 am ET) on Monday, July 15 and lasts for 48 hours.

The deals team at Deal Stripe track prices to find the best audio deals for shoppers over Amazon's Prime Day sales event. Shop the entire range of live deals on Amazon's Prime Day page .

About Deal Stripe

Deal Stripe shares e-commerce and sales news. As an Amazon Associate Deal Stripe earns from qualifying purchases.

SOURCE Deal Stripe