Amazon.com Prime Day Deals (2019): The Best Audible, Kindle & Amazon Music Deals of 2019 Listed by Consumer Walk

Jul 14, 2019, 09:42 ET
BOSTON, July 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Amazon Music, Audible & Kindle Unlimited Prime Day deals are here. Consumer Walk, the online deals experts, have rounded up the top deals and are listing them below.
Best Audible Prime Day Deals:
- Save $30 (66% off) on a 3-month subscription to Audible - become an Audible member for only $4.95/month for the first three months with this Prime Member Exclusive limited time deal
Best Amazon Music Prime Day Deals:
- Save $28 (87% off) on a 4-month subscription to Amazon Music Unlimited - enjoy on-demand access to any song for only $1/month for the first four months with this limited time deal
Best Kindle Unlimited Prime Day Deals:
- Save $30 (100% off) on a 3-month subscription to Kindle Unlimited - read any title available in Kindle's library with this free three-month trial exclusive to Prime members
Prime members enjoy access to the entire Prime Day sale, whilst non-members are still able to shop select deals. Visit the Prime Day 2019 page for the full range of deals available now.
Best Amazon Prime Day Deals:
- Save up to 70% off on Kindle tablets & e-readers - including discounts on the all-new Kindle, best-selling Kindle Paperwhite & Kindle Oasis e-readers
- Save up to $100 on Fire TV streaming devices - including instant savings on the Fire TV Cube, Fire TV Recast & Fire TV Stick
- Save up to 43% off on Ring Video Doorbells, Alarms & Security Cameras
- Save up to $1,002 on 4K, OLED & Smart TVs - including price drops on best-selling Samsung, LG, TCL & Sony screens
- Save up to 61% off on Laptops, MacBooks, Chromebooks, Surface Pro 2-in-1s & PCs - including price drops on top-rated HP, Acer, Dell, ASUS & Lenovo machines
- Save up to 60% off on Apple iPad, Samsung Galaxy Tab & Fire HD Tablets
- Save up to 72% off on Robot Vacuums - including instant savings on best-selling Roomba, Shark ION & Neato robot vacuum cleaners
- Save up to 50% off on Cameras - including instant savings on Canon, Nikon, Sony, GoPro, mirrorless & DSLR cameras
- Save up to 55% off on Bose, Beats by Dre, Sennheiser & AirPods Headphones - including instant savings on the Bose QC25 noise-cancelling headphones
- Save up to 46% off on Instant Pot Cookers - including instant savings on top-rated DUO60, 6 Qt & 8 Qt pressure cookers
- Save up to 77% off on Google Pixel, Samsung Galaxy, LG, OnePlus & Apple iPhone Cell Phones - including price drops on the Apple iPhone X, Samsung Galaxy S10 & Google Pixel 3
- Save up to 42% off on Fitbit & Apple Watch Smartwatches - including instant savings on the latest Charge 3, Versa, Apple Watch Series 3 & Garmin GPS smartwatches
Amazon's Prime Day 2019 sale may well prove to be the biggest sales day for the company ever. Prime Day 2018 was Amazon's biggest shopping event in their 25 year history at the time, with over 100 million products purchased by shoppers. Amazon's Echo smart home devices with screens saw record sales during the last Prime Day sale, including the Echo Show and Echo Spot.
When does Prime Day start? Prime Day deals begin at 12am PT / 3am ET on Monday, July 15 and run for 48 hours until 11:59pm PT on Tuesday.
