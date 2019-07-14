Amazon.com Prime Day Deals (2019): The Best Audible, Kindle & Amazon Music Deals of 2019 Listed by Consumer Walk

BOSTON, July 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Amazon Music, Audible & Kindle Unlimited Prime Day deals are here. Consumer Walk, the online deals experts, have rounded up the top deals and are listing them below.

Best Audible Prime Day Deals:

Save $30 (66% off) on a 3-month subscription to Audible - become an Audible member for only $4.95 /month for the first three months with this Prime Member Exclusive limited time deal

Best Amazon Music Prime Day Deals:

Save $28 (87% off) on a 4-month subscription to Amazon Music Unlimited - enjoy on-demand access to any song for only $1 /month for the first four months with this limited time deal

Best Kindle Unlimited Prime Day Deals:

Save $30 (100% off) on a 3-month subscription to Kindle Unlimited - read any title available in Kindle's library with this free three-month trial exclusive to Prime members

Prime members enjoy access to the entire Prime Day sale, whilst non-members are still able to shop select deals. Visit the Prime Day 2019 page for the full range of deals available now.

Amazon's Prime Day 2019 sale may well prove to be the biggest sales day for the company ever. Prime Day 2018 was Amazon's biggest shopping event in their 25 year history at the time, with over 100 million products purchased by shoppers. Amazon's Echo smart home devices with screens saw record sales during the last Prime Day sale, including the Echo Show and Echo Spot.

When does Prime Day start? Prime Day deals begin at 12am PT / 3am ET on Monday, July 15 and run for 48 hours until 11:59pm PT on Tuesday.

