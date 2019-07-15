Amazon.com Prime Day KitchenAid, Instant Pot, Coffee Maker & Air Fryer Deals (2019): The Best Kitchen Appliance Sales of 2019 Listed by The Consumer Post
BOSTON, July 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- In search of the best kitchen appliance & espresso maker deals for Prime Day 2019? Online sales researchers at The Consumer Post have reviewed the best Instant Pot, KitchenAid & more deals on Amazon and are listing links to the top deals below.
Best Air Fryer Prime Day Deals:
- Save 40% off on the Philips Viva Airfryer - this next generation Philips air fryer uses TurboStar technology for a healthier way to fry
- Save 65% off on the Simple Chef Air Fryer - discover a healthier way to prepare your favorite fried foods with this 3.5-liter fryer
- Save up to $126 on a wide range of air fryers at the Amazon Prime Day sale - including discounts on best-selling Philips & Simple Chef air fryers
Best Coffee Maker Prime Day Deals:
- Save 61% off on the Cuisinart DCC-3200 Programmable Coffeemaker - make up to 14 cups with this fully automatic coffee maker from Cuisinart
- Save $125 on the Motif Essential Pour-Over Style Coffee Brewer with Glass Carafe - brews coffee rapidly at the ideal temperature for optimal flavor extraction
- Save $80 on the Dash Cold Brew Coffee Maker - this BPA-free coffee maker boasts of an easy pour spout and 1.5 L carafe pitcher
- Save up to $215 on coffee makers & espresso makers at the Amazon Prime Day sale - including instant savings on Cuisinart, Keurig & Nespresso coffee makers
Best KitchenAid Prime Day Deals:
- Save 49% off on the KitchenAid Nespresso Bundle - enjoy rich and flavorful espresso with this onyx black Nespresso
- Save 45% off on the KitchenAid Classic Plus Tilt-Head Stand Mixer in Silver - comes with a 4.5 quart stainless steel bowl and supports over 10 available attachments
- Save up to $271 on KitchenAid stand mixers & kitchen appliances at the Amazon Prime Day sale - including discounts on best-selling Classic Plus stand mixers, countertop ovens, multi-cookers & blenders
Best Instant Pot Prime Day Deals:
- Save $60 on the Instant Pot DUO Plus 6 Qt 9-in-1 Programmable Pressure Cooker - save time and kitchen space with this highly popular multi-use cooking pot
- Save up to 46% off on Instant Pot programmable cookers at the Amazon Prime Day sale - including instant savings on top-rated DUO60, 6 Qt & 8 Qt pressure cookers
Prime members enjoy access to the entire Prime Day sale, whilst non-members are still able to shop select deals. Visit the Prime Day 2019 page for the full range of deals available now.
Best Amazon Prime Day Deals:
- Save up to 33% off on Kindle tablets & e-readers - including discounts on the all-new Kindle, best-selling Kindle Paperwhite & Kindle Oasis e-readers
- Save up to $100 on Fire TV streaming devices - including instant savings on the Fire TV Cube, Fire TV Recast & Fire TV Stick
- Save up to 53% off on Ring Video Doorbells, Alarms & Security Cameras
- Save up to $1,002 on 4K, OLED & Smart TVs - including price drops on best-selling Samsung, LG, TCL & Sony screens
- Save up to 64% off on Laptops, MacBooks, Chromebooks, Surface Pro 2-in-1s & PCs - including price drops on top-rated HP, Acer, Dell, ASUS & Lenovo machines
- Save up to 60% off on Apple iPad, Samsung Galaxy Tab & Fire HD Tablets
- Save up to 72% off on Robot Vacuums - including instant savings on best-selling Roomba, Shark ION & Neato robot vacuum cleaners
- Save up to 53% off on Cameras - including instant savings on Canon, Nikon, Sony, GoPro, mirrorless & DSLR cameras
- Save up to 61% off on Bose, Beats by Dre, Sennheiser & AirPods Headphones - including instant savings on the Bose QC25 noise-cancelling headphones
- Save up to 55% off on Instant Pot Cookers - including instant savings on top-rated DUO60, 6 Qt & 8 Qt pressure cookers
- Save up to 77% off on Google Pixel, Samsung Galaxy, LG, OnePlus & Apple iPhone Cell Phones - including price drops on the Apple iPhone X, Samsung Galaxy S10 & Google Pixel 3
- Save up to 58% off on Fitbit & Apple Watch Smartwatches - including instant savings on the latest Charge 3, Versa, Apple Watch Series 3 & Garmin GPS smartwatches
This year's sale marks the 25th anniversary for the online retailer and analysts expect it to be one of Amazon's biggest ever shopping events. Shoppers across 17 countries enjoyed last year's sale, with deals available in the Netherlands, Singapore and Australia for the first time. Sales of televisions saw record growth, with the Toshiba 4K Fire TV Edition (50-inch and 43-inch models) becoming the best-selling TV deals in Amazon history.
When is Prime Day? The sale begins at midnight PST (3am EST) on Monday, July 15 and will continue to run for 48 hours.
Online shopping experts at The Consumer Post monitor the prices of popular products online and review the best kitchenware deals available over Amazon Prime Day.
