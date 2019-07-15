Amazon.com Prime Day Mattress, Bed & Furniture Deals (2019): The Best Home Furniture Sales of 2019 Listed by Save Bubble
Compare the best Prime Day bed, mattress & furniture deals and save on memory foam, king size, queen size mattresses, bed frames & home furniture during Amazon's Prime Day 2019 sale
BOSTON, July 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Compare the top mattress, bed & furniture deals for Prime Day 2019. The deals team at Save Bubble have rounded up the best home furniture deals and are listing them below.
Best Mattress & Bed Prime Day Deals:
- Save $508 on the Flash Furniture Roxbury King Size Platform Bed - this highly-rated tufted and upholstered bed frame is on sale now at Amazon
- Save 49% off on the Zinus Shalini Diamond Stitched Mattress Platform - this best-selling upholstered bed frame is easy to assemble
- Save 44% off on the Life Home Premiere Classics Linen Platform Bed - this top-rated mattress frame features a tall headboard and sturdy wooden slats for better support
- Save $191 on the LUCID 12 Inch Full Latex Hybrid Mattress - this highly-rated mattress combines memory foam and responsive latex to relieve pressure points while you sleep
- Save $120 on the Ashley Furniture 10" Chime Hybrid Mattress - this Queen-sized plush mattress arrives in a box for easy setup
- Save $550 (53% off) on the Modway Jenna 14" King Innerspring Mattress - this top-rated motion-absorbing mattress is designed to help partners with different schedules sleep comfortably
- Save 48% off on the Modway Aveline 8" Gel Infused Memory Foam - this top-rated twin mattress provides high quality comfort and support
- Save up to 71% off on a wide range of mattresses & beds at the Amazon Prime Day sale - including discounts on best-selling queen size & king size mattresses
Best Furniture Prime Day Deals:
- Save $183 on the Ashley Furniture Signature Design Bolanburg Liftside Cocktail Table - store and showcase your favorites on this textured hardwood table with an antique finish
- Save $297 on the Flash Furniture Mid-Back Drafting Chair - this modern draft stool provides great back support
- Save 36% off on the Ameriwood Home Carson TV Stand - this weathered oak stand for TVs up to 70" works well with any décor
- Save $110 on the Novogratz Leyla Loveseat - this space-saving modern furniture converts easily from couch to bed in seconds
- Save 47% off on the Ameriwood Home Dakota L-Shaped Desk with Bookshelves - maximize your space at home with its large desktop surface
- Save 61% off on the Walker Edison Soreno Modern 3-Piece Corner Desk - create a simple yet elegant workspace with this sturdy glass and steel computer desk
- Save 40% off on the Rubbermaid Deluxe Custom Closet Kit - maximize your closet space with this all-in-one organizer system
- Save up to 63% off on a wide range of furniture at the Amazon Prime Day sale - including impressive savings on top-rated tables, chairs & desks
Many Prime Day deals are time-limited and some are reserved exclusively for Prime members. Check the Amazon Prime Day page for all live deals.
Best Amazon Prime Day Deals:
- Save up to 70% off on Kindle tablets & e-readers - including discounts on the all-new Kindle, best-selling Kindle Paperwhite & Kindle Oasis e-readers
- Save up to $100 on Fire TV streaming devices - including instant savings on the Fire TV Cube, Fire TV Recast & Fire TV Stick
- Save up to 43% off on Ring Video Doorbells, Alarms & Security Cameras
- Save up to $1,002 on 4K, OLED & Smart TVs - including price drops on best-selling Samsung, LG, TCL & Sony screens
- Save up to 61% off on Laptops, MacBooks, Chromebooks, Surface Pro 2-in-1s & PCs - including price drops on top-rated HP, Acer, Dell, ASUS & Lenovo machines
- Save up to 60% off on Apple iPad, Samsung Galaxy Tab & Fire HD Tablets
- Save up to 72% off on Robot Vacuums - including instant savings on best-selling Roomba, Shark ION & Neato robot vacuum cleaners
- Save up to 50% off on Cameras - including instant savings on Canon, Nikon, Sony, GoPro, mirrorless & DSLR cameras
- Save up to 55% off on Bose, Beats by Dre, Sennheiser & AirPods Headphones - including instant savings on the Bose QC25 noise-cancelling headphones
- Save up to 46% off on Instant Pot Cookers - including instant savings on top-rated DUO60, 6 Qt & 8 Qt pressure cookers
- Save up to 77% off on Google Pixel, Samsung Galaxy, LG, OnePlus & Apple iPhone Cell Phones - including price drops on the Apple iPhone X, Samsung Galaxy S10 & Google Pixel 3
- Save up to 42% off on Fitbit & Apple Watch Smartwatches - including instant savings on the latest Charge 3, Versa, Apple Watch Series 3 & Garmin GPS smartwatches
E-commerce analysts are expecting Prime Day 2019 to be the biggest online shopping event ever for Amazon. Members worldwide purchased more than 100 million products during Prime Day 2018, making it Amazon's biggest global shopping event in history when it took place. In the US, deals on the Toshiba 43-inch and 50-inch 4K televisions with Fire TV broke sales records to become the most popular TV deals in Amazon's history.
Prime Day this year is a 48-hour event, starting at midnight PT on Monday, July 15 and ending at 11:59 p.m. PT on Tuesday, July 16.
