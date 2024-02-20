Amazon.com Set to Join Dow Jones Industrial Average; Uber to Join Dow Jones Transportation Average

NEW YORK, Feb. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- S&P Dow Jones Indices will make the following changes to the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) and Dow Jones Transportation Average (DJTA) effective prior to the open of trading on Monday, February 26:

  • Amazon.com Inc. (NASD:AMZN) will replace Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. (NASD:WBA) in the Dow Jones Industrial Average. Reflecting the evolving nature of the American economy, this change will increase consumer retail exposure as well as other business areas in the DJIA. The index change was prompted by DJIA constituent Walmart Inc.'s (NYSE:WMT) decision to split its stock 3:1, which will reduce Walmart's index weight due to the price weighted construction of the index. Walmart will remain in the DJIA.

  • Uber Technologies Inc. (NYSE:UBER) will replace JetBlue Airways Corp. (NASD:JBLU) in the Dow Jones Transportation Average. This change will help the index gain exposure to the ride sharing industry. The index change was prompted by JetBlue's low weight in the index of less than one-half of one percentage point caused by its low share price. The Dow Jones Transportation Average is a price weighted index, and thus very low-priced stocks have an immaterial impact on the index.

The divisors used to calculate the indices from the components' prices on their respective home exchanges will be changed prior to the opening on February 26, 2024. This procedure prevents any distortion in the indices' reflection of the portion of the U.S. stock market it is designed to measure. The new divisors can be found in the end-of-day index level files (*.SDL) via the S&P Dow Jones Indices FTP (EDX) site beginning on Friday, February 23, 2024.

Following is a summary of the changes that will take place prior to the open of trading on the effective date:

Effective Date

Index
Name      

Action

Company Name

Ticker

GICS (Global Industry
Classification
Standard) Industry

February 26, 2024

DJIA

Addition

Amazon.com

AMZN

Broadline Retail

DJIA

Deletion

Walgreens Boots
Alliance

WBA

Consumer Staples
Distribution & Retail

DJTA

Addition

Uber Technologies

UBER

Ground Transportation

DJTA

Deletion

JetBlue Airways

JBLU

Passenger Airlines

ABOUT S&P DOW JONES INDICES

S&P Dow Jones Indices is the largest global resource for essential index-based concepts, data and research, and home to iconic financial market indicators, such as the S&P 500® and the Dow Jones Industrial Average®. More assets are invested in products based on our indices than products based on indices from any other provider in the world. Since Charles Dow invented the first index in 1884, S&P DJI has been innovating and developing indices across the spectrum of asset classes helping to define the way investors measure and trade the markets.

S&P Dow Jones Indices is a division of S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI), which provides essential intelligence for individuals, companies, and governments to make decisions with confidence.

