Amazon's #1 Lip Butter CNP Propolis Lipcerin™ on Prime Day Deal

CNP Laboratory

Jul 15, 2024, 07:00 ET

SEOUL, South Korea, July 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- CNP's Propolis Lipcerin™ product has been making waves, consistently ranking #1 in the Lip Butter category on Amazon's US store* and generating significant buzz. Lipcerin™ is a hybrid between a lip mask and a lip balm, made with propolis extract and Manuka honey as its main ingredients. Lipcerin™ offers 12-hour moisturizing effects and has been shown to reduce lip wrinkles.

According to clinical satisfaction surveys, 96% of users reported improved lip elasticity, and 100% felt their lip skin condition improved after use. Additionally, 96.7% of users noted enhanced lip radiance.

Propolis, a well-known health supplement, and Manuka honey, often sought for its immune-boosting properties, are vital components of Propolis Lipcerin™. Reviews highlight significant improvements in dry lips.

Various lip products are gaining popularity as concerns over dry and chapped lips grow. CNP Lipcerin™ stands out, securing the top spot in Amazon's 'Lip Butter' category.

Known as the 'Korean Mom's Secret,' CNP Lipcerin™ has received an enthusiastic response from customers eagerly awaiting its Amazon release. With a 30% discount planned for Prime Day, its popularity is expected to soar even higher. Additionally, it has become a hot topic on TikTok, garnering widespread interest.

*Amazon Lip Butter category #1 ranking as of June 24, maintained at #1 as of July 10.

*12-hour moisturizing effect: test by Ellid Co., Ltd., test period: August 14, 2023 - September 8, 2023, test subjects: 31 women aged 23 and older.

*Satisfaction survey by Embrain Republic Co., Ltd., survey period: August 22, 2023 - September 4, 2023, survey subjects: 30 women aged 20-49.

About CNP Laboratory

Since 2000, CNP Laboratory has established itself as a derma-cosmetic brand that combines extensive dermatological clinical experience guided by the philosophy that "true beauty starts with healthy skin". CNP Laboratory's dermatologists have been producing high-quality products based on their long-term clinical expertise and scientific medical knowledge. Today, CNP Laboratory is a leading brand in Korea, recognized for its exceptional efficacy and is the recipient of numerous industry and consumer awards.

About LG H&H

Founded in 1947 in Korea, LG Household & Health Care (LG H&H) is a leading household goods and cosmetics manufacturer. As an innovative and customer-centric marketing company, LG H&H continually reinvents itself. Over its 75-year history, LG H&H has played a crucial role in making everyday life healthier and more beautiful for its customers. After creating Korea's first cosmetics and personal hygiene products, LG H&H established itself as an industry leader in Asia before expanding into the North American market. LG H&H is committed to relentless growth and innovation, striving to produce the best products that meet the ever-changing beauty and lifestyle needs of its customers.

